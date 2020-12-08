The Buffs battled to the very end.
McAlester faced off against Broken Bow in the Buffs first game in their home gym, where Broken Bow took a 94-65 win.
Broken Bow struck first, jumping out to a quick lead. But McAlester would answer with a few buckets of their own. It didn’t take long before Adonis Holiman hit back-to-back triples to put the Buffs ahead 11-10.
After a pair of free throws from Adante Holiman created some space, Broken Bow struck back with a seven-point run to take the lead again, and used the offensive momentum to take a 23-15 lead after the opening quarter.
Adante Holiman got things started for the Buffs in the next quarter with a quick bucket, followed by a long triple to cut into the Broken Bow lead.
But the visitors answered with another run halfway through the quarter, using the wave of points to take a 44-24 lead at the halftime break.
In the start of the second half, defensive efforts took over for both teams in the opening minutes. But Adante Holiman sank a three-point shot from the top of the arc to get things going for the Buffs.
Broken Bow responded by rattling off four quick points before Adante Holiman drained a fading three-point bucket. He hit another a few moments later to give the McAlester offense a bit of a push as he scored 16 points to keep the Buffs in striking distance heading into the fourth quarter.
As both teams tightened their defenses, the opening minutes of the final period were met with free throw attempts. But Adante Holiman would hit back-to-back triples to cut the Broken Bow lead down to 66-49.
Later in the quarter, Broken Bow used foul shots to try to keep McAlester at bay. Derek Hearod answered with a swishing shot from the left side to tally three more marks for the Buffs.
Adonis Holiman followed that up with a three-point shot of his own, but it wouldn’t be enough as Broken Bow held off the McAlester scoring barrage in the second half to take the win.
Adante Holiman finished with 46 points on the night, followed by Adonis Holiman with 13, and Hearod and Wyatt Stillwell added three points each.
Next up for the Buffs will be a road slate at the Tahlequah Tournament, set to begin on Thursday.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.