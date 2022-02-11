ADA — Adante Holiman and the Buffs nearly came all the way back.
The senior scored 15 of McAlester’s 19 points in the fourth quarter as a late rally fell short Friday in an 85-80 loss at Ada.
Holiman, a University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley signee, finished the game with 48 points and nearly got McAlester’s record for career points.
Friday’s performance brought his total to 2,243 career points — just seven shy of the all-time mark of 2,249 points set in 2003 by former Kansas guard Jeremy Case. Holiman moved into second all-time scoring earlier in the season, surpassing 2016 graduate Todd Dawkins’ 1,720 career points.
Ada ran out to an early lead with Devon MacCollister drilling two 3-pointers and Jack Morris getting a corner three during a 15-2 run.
But McAlester turned up the pressure on defense and started getting to the paint. Holiman added four free throws and two layups in the final minutes of the opening period to pull with 22-15.
McAlester inched closer with Holiman crossing up a defender for a free throw jumper and adding two free throws.
The Buffs got a layup before Holiman crossed another defender for another mid-range jumper to keep momentum going on the way to a seven-point run to pull within three midway through second.
Holiman hit another mid-range jumper to pull within one point with 2:30 left in the half before MacCollister answered with a bucket.
Ada’s Kendre Grant converted a steal into a layup and Holiman got loose for a transition layup for a 34-33 lead in the final two minutes of the half.
But Ada came right back with a free throw and Camryn Reed making a layup through contact on the way to a 39-34 halftime advantage.
Both teams traded buckets to open the second half before Ada’s Andrew Hughes threw down a dunk that seemed to snag momentum.
McAlester hung tough to face just a five-point deficit entering the final period.
Ada came out firing on all cylinders in the fourth with an 11-0 run, then the Buffs pieced together a six-point run, before Ada answered with two buckets.
Holiman converted two consecutive and-one plays to pull McAlester within single digits in the final three minutes that had both sides’ fans on their feet. But Ada held on for the win.
McAlester will travel to play at Hugo on Tuesday.
