NOBLE—The Buffs knew there was business to take care of, and weren’t going to leave without getting the job done.
No. 19 McAlester (7-4) faced off against Blanchard (5-5) in the Noble Dental Lodge Classic finals on Saturday, with Buffs taking the hard-fought 64-60 championship win.
The Lions opened up the game on an 8-0 run, forcing an early McAlester timeout. On the other side, the Buffs exploded offensively as Adante and Adonis Holiman combined for 10 unanswered points to put McAlester in the lead.
Both teams would begin trading buckets, battling for the lead. But a late three from Adonis Holiman helped propel the Buffs to a 16-14 lead heading into the second quarter.
In the next period, Blanchard opened up with a quick triple to take the lead, but Adonis Holiman answered right back with one of his own.
That set off a tug-of-war for the lead, with each team looking to create some space between their opponent. Adonis Holiman nailed a long-range three from the scorers table, and Lewis Woodmore later hit one of his own to tie the game at 27-27.
That’s when the Lions broke away for a 7-0 run to create some space from the Buffs. But McAlester stayed focused, as Adante Holiman scored five quick points to cut into the lead.
With time ticking down, Adonis Holiman sent the ball sailing toward the rim — swishing the three at the buzzer to cut the deficit down to 38-35 at the half.
At the start of the second half, Adante Holiman drilled a long range jumper to get the McAlester offense going once again in the second half.
After trading a pair of threes, Blanchard hit another to try to separate itself from the Buffs. But McAlester hit right back, as Malachi Wrice scored back-to-back buckets, later followed by another from Adante Holiman to help put the Buffs ahead by six heading into the final period.
Blanchard struck first at the start of the fourth quarter, cutting the McAlester lead down to three. But the Buffs responded with a bucket from Eli Chatman to keep space away from their opponent.
Adante Holiman then pulled up from well beyond the arc, swishing the net for three. He followed that up with a steal, and charged coast to coast for the layup to put the Buffs ahead by nine.
The Lions used a triple and a fast-break bucket to cut the lead down to four with 59.8 seconds left in the ballgame. After a back and forth of trading possessions with no points, the Buffs fell on a loose ball and called timeout to gain possession with 9.8 seconds remaining.
That forced Blanchard to foul, sending Adante Holiman to the line for the one-and-one. The ball bounced just off the rim, with the Lions quickly getting it to the other end of the floor.
They’d send a long-range three, but it hit harmlessly off the front of the rim as time expired — securing the win for the Buffs.
Adante Holiman led the way with 28 points, followed by Adonis Holiman with 18 points, and Wrice with nine points. Adante and Adonis Holiman were also both name to the all-tournament team, with Adante being named tournament MVP.
The Buffs will now shift focus to Jan. 11 with a home tilt against Bishop Kelley, with tipoff set for 8 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
