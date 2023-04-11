An early back-and-forth gave way as McAlester dropped a game against Bishop Kelley.
McAlester (10-13, 5-5) got on the board first and traded runs with Bishop Kelley (15-9, 9-1) on Tuesday in a District 5A-3 contest. But the Comets used a three-run sixth inning to hand the Buffs a 7-4 loss and their eighth consecutive defeat.
Bishop Kelley got an early one-out double before McAlester got the lead runner out in a pickle and forced another ground out to get out of the first unscathed.
The Buffs got two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the frame before leaving them on base in a scoreless first inning.
Lesnau forced Bishop Kelley into going three-up-three-down in the top of the second — then McAlester capitalized in the bottom of the inning after Ayden Shumway reached on an error that score Gunner Hodgell for a one-run lead.
McAlester forced another three-up-three-down in the third, capped with Seth Sam fielding a grounder up the middle that he turned into a double play.
Ethan Gillespie led the bottom of the frame with a monster mash over the left field fence to give the Buffs a 2-0 lead through three.
Bishop Kelley got a run back in the fourth on a passed ball then another on a fielder's choice to tie the game at two runs apiece.
Lesnau answered in the bottom of the frame with a two-run single, but Bishop Kelley got those runs back in the top of the fifth on an error and an RBI double that found a gap down the right field line.
Bishop Kelley answered again with a run on an error, then a two-run single in the top of the sixth for a 7-4 advantage.
