Momentum swung like a pendulum as the Hornets and Miners battled toe-to-toe.
B-No. 15 Stuart faced off against 2A-No. 20 Hartshorne on Monday, where the Hornets took the 7-3 win over the Miners.
Austin Mayer got Stuart started in the bottom of the opening inning with a single, and would be quickly scored thanks to a ball put into play by Trenton Wimberly to give the Hornets the 1-0 lead.
In the top of the next inning, Malachi Sunagoowie led off with a single for the Miners. Gus Miller was next walked, and a sac bunt from Landon Jiles put the Miners into scoring position.
Brett Lindley drilled a ground ball single into left field, tying up the game at 1-1. But the Miners weren’t done there, using a sac bunt from Hayden Morris to take the 2-1 lead.
Stuart struck right back in the bottom side of the same inning, using a Nolan Lindley RBI single and a hit-by-pitch for Keaton Crenshaw to retake the lead at 3-2 after two innings.
Hartshorne quickly got to work in the next frame, with Kelby Thomason earning a walk to get on the bags. He wouldn’t be there long, as Jackson Moody hit a hard ground ball up the middle to score Thomason and tie up the game at 3-3.
A defensive stalemate lasted for the next few frames, until an RBI single for Wimberly put the Hornets back on top. Wimberly and Crenshaw later scored on a pair of wild pitches, giving Stuart the 6-0 lead.
The Hornets added one more run in the bottom of the sixth inning courtesy of an RBI knock from Nolan Stewart, while Dallin Whitaker earned three strikeouts on the mound in the top of the seventh to seal away the win.
Wimberly, Crenshaw, Stewart, and Lindley each earned an RBI to lead the Hornets at the plate, while Crenshaw and Whitaker combined for 12 strikeouts on the mound.
Moody, Lindley, and Morris combined for three RBIs to lead the Miners offensively, while Miller and Morris combined for five strikeouts on the mound.
Here is a list of reported local baseball scores from 3/28-4/3:
MARCH 28
Indianola 18, Butner 4
Kiowa 15, Stonewall 0
McAlester 13, Durant 0
Quinton 12, Arkoma 8
Gans 4, Quinton 1
Clayton/Moyers 3, Wilburton 2
Wilburton 16, Kinta 3
MARCH 30
Crowder 15, Pittsburg 0
Stuart 14, Canadian 3
Indianola 6, Haileyville 3
Kiowa 10, Savanna 0
Norman 8, McAlester 3
Caney 2, Hartshorne 0
Hartshorne 11, Heavener 10
MARCH 31
Crowder 12, Indianola 0
Canadian 19, Savanna 8
Haileyille 11, Pittsburg 1
Stuart 11, Kiowa 1
McAlester 14, Midwest City 4
Porum 14, Quinton 0
Silo 5, Hartshorne 3
APRIL 1
Crowder 4, Stuart 1
Canadian 15, Haileyville 0
Kiowa 15, Indianola 0
Choctaw 6, McAlester 3
APRIL 3
Crowder 11, Weleetka 2
Kiowa 4, Wright City 1
Glenpool 18, McAlester 4
Wilburton 12, Gore 2
Stuart 7, Hartshorne 3
