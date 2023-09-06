When McAlester’s wrestlers walked through the door for the first time, their smiles ignited the already brightly-lit room.
After the workouts were over, McAlester coach Kydel Billy addressed the throng of student-athletes seated on the mat around him.
“Everything in this room is new,” he said. “It’s a new start.”
The new wrestling room was part of the newly-constructed McAlester Activities Center that was funded when searly 80% of MPS district voters approved in February 2021 a $34.9 million bond toward construction of a middle school and event center on the hill between McAlester High School and East Van Buren Avenue.
The bond extended two previous measures that brought an 8% tax increase in 2019, but did not increase taxes.
“We’ve been getting this ready for the last about month,” Billy told his wrestlers. “It’s all very expensive equipment that has been donated to you guys. Nothing in this (room) is used.”
Billy thanked and gave special recognition to the Takedown Club and parents for doing a lot of fundraising to fill the room with every need, and to the athletic department that helped bring the program’s vision to life.
The room is outfitted with a bevy of new equipment including a new peg climbing board, pull up bars, ropes, exercise bikes, and more — as well as specially-designed wooden lockers with name plates bearing each wrestler's name.
Billy expressed to his students the positive things that can be accomplished when a community comes together.
“This was done by bonds,” Billy told the crowd of students. “When you guys are older…you’re going to see a bond vote. And remember this (facility), this is what it’s paying for.
“And it took a lot of us (coaches) coming in, parents coming in, and moving mats in, moving stuff in, cleaning, washing” he listed off.
When asked their opinion on the new facility, the Buffs wrestlers loudly voiced their approval while also noting the cooler temperatures provided by the air conditioning units.
“They haven’t given me control of the heater yet,” Billy joked, with heaps of gratefulness erupting from the student-athletes.
As the Buffs excitedly wrapped up the afternoon, Kam Hutchison led the breakout after the first day of practice in the new facility and christened it in the most fitting way.
“‘New room’ on three — one, two three!” he shouted to an echoing chorus of “New room!”
