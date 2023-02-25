Quinton is headed to Oklahoma City.
Quinton powered its was to an area consolation championship during the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A playoffs with a 44-40 win over Red Oak at Wilburotn on Saturday, with the green and white punching their ticket to the state tournament.
The ladies from the Q jumped out early, taking an 18-9 lead after the first quarter. But the Lady Eagles roared back in the second quarter, making it a 24-22 Quinton lead at the break.
On the other side of the half, the two teams traded punches throughout the third quarter — but it’d be Quinton holding a 36-34 edge heading into the final period of play.
But the green and white held strong, securing their spot in the state tournament March 1-4 in Oklahoma City.
Here are the scoring roundups and updated brackets for local Class 2A-B girls teams for Feb. 23-25. These will be updated as games are reported:
GIRLS
CLASS 2A
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B AT COALGATE/HARTSHORNE
FEB. 23
AT HARTSHONE
G3: Healdton 43, Calera 27
G1: Hartshorne 43, Latta 34
AT COALGATE
G4: Coalgate 35, Wilburton 34
G2: Pocola 64, Colbert 27
FEB. 24 AT HARTSHORNE
G5: Healdton 43, Colbert 30
G6: Coalgate 36, Latta 29
FEB. 25 AT HARTSHORNE
G7: Healdton 42, Coalgate 31 (Winner advances to area)
G8: Hartshorne vs. Pocola, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)
CLASS A
AREA III AT WILBURTON
Feb. 23
G1: Quinton 57, Liberty 37
G2: Keota 63, Depew 49
Feb. 24
G3: Quinton 46, Keota 34
G4: Riverside 53, Red Oak 31 (Winner advances to state)
Feb. 25
G5: Quinton vs. Red Oak, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
CLASS B
AREA III AT ADA
Feb. 23
G1: Kiowa 45, Sasakwa 41
G2: Roff 52, Paden 40
Feb. 24
G3: Kiowa 36, Roff 21
G4: Pittsburg 48, Buffalo Valley 32 (Winner advances to state)
Feb. 25
G5: Kiowa vs. Buffalo Valley, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
