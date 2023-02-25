Quinton girls area

Quinton celebrates after defeating Red Oak to earn the area consolation title and advance to the OSSAA Class A State tournament.

Quinton is headed to Oklahoma City.

Quinton powered its was to an area consolation championship during the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A playoffs with a 44-40 win over Red Oak at Wilburotn on Saturday, with the green and white punching their ticket to the state tournament.

The ladies from the Q jumped out early, taking an 18-9 lead after the first quarter. But the Lady Eagles roared back in the second quarter, making it a 24-22 Quinton lead at the break.

On the other side of the half, the two teams traded punches throughout the third quarter — but it’d be Quinton holding a 36-34 edge heading into the final period of play.

But the green and white held strong, securing their spot in the state tournament March 1-4 in Oklahoma City.

Here are the scoring roundups and updated brackets for local Class 2A-B girls teams for Feb. 23-25. These will be updated as games are reported:

GIRLS

CLASS 2A

AREA IV

REGIONAL A-B AT COALGATE/HARTSHORNE

FEB. 23

AT HARTSHONE

G3: Healdton 43, Calera 27

G1: Hartshorne 43, Latta 34

AT COALGATE

G4: Coalgate 35, Wilburton 34

G2: Pocola 64, Colbert 27

FEB. 24 AT HARTSHORNE

G5: Healdton 43, Colbert 30

G6: Coalgate 36, Latta 29

FEB. 25 AT HARTSHORNE

G7: Healdton 42, Coalgate 31 (Winner advances to area)

G8: Hartshorne vs. Pocola, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)

CLASS A

AREA III AT WILBURTON

Feb. 23

G1: Quinton 57, Liberty 37

G2: Keota 63, Depew 49

Feb. 24

G3: Quinton 46, Keota 34

G4: Riverside 53, Red Oak 31 (Winner advances to state)

Feb. 25

G5: Quinton vs. Red Oak, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)

CLASS B

AREA III AT ADA

Feb. 23

G1: Kiowa 45, Sasakwa 41

G2: Roff 52, Paden 40

Feb. 24

G3: Kiowa 36, Roff 21

G4: Pittsburg 48, Buffalo Valley 32 (Winner advances to state)

Feb. 25

G5: Kiowa vs. Buffalo Valley, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)

