Defending Class B State champion Pittsburg punched its ticket back to the state tournament with a win over Buffalo Valley Friday to earn the area crown.

The Lady Panthers are heading back to OKC.

Pittsburg powered its was to an area championship during the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B playoffs with a 48-32 win over Buffalo Valley at Ada on Friday, with the Lady Panthers punching their ticket back to the state tournament.

The Lady Panthers are the defending Class B state champions, and this season handily earned district, regional, and area titles on their journey back to Oklahoma City.

The OSSAA Class B State Basketball tournament is scheduled for March 1-4 in Oklahoma City. Brackets are set to be released on Sunday.

Two more area teams are in the hunt for a spot at their respective state tournaments, with Quinton and Kiowa advancing to their area consolation finals on Saturday — with a ticket to the top tournament on the line.

Here are the scoring roundups and updated brackets for local Class 2A-B girls teams for Feb. 23-25. These will be updated as games are reported:

GIRLS

CLASS 2A

CLASS A

AREA III

REGIONAL A-B AT STROUD/DALE

FEB. 23

AT STROUD

G3: Stroud 50, Meeker 25

G1: Cashion 58, Christian Heritage 37

AT DALE

G4: Savanna 46, Wynnewood 42

G2: Dale 68, Wewoka 27

FEB. 24 AT DALE

G5: Wewoka 63, Stroud 57

G6: Christian Heritage 46, Savanna 27

FEB. 25 AT DALE

G7: Wewoka vs. Christian Heritage, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Cashion vs. Dale, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)

AREA IV

REGIONAL A-B AT COALGATE/HARTSHORNE

FEB. 23

AT HARTSHONE

G3: Healdton 43, Calera 27

G1: Hartshorne 43, Latta 34

AT COALGATE

G4: Coalgate 35, Wilburton 34

G2: Pocola 64, Colbert 27

FEB. 24 AT HARTSHORNE

G5: Healdton 43, Colbert 30

G6: Coalgate 36, Latta 29

FEB. 25 AT HARTSHORNE

G7: Healdton vs. Coalgate, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Hartshorne vs. Pocola, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)

CLASS A

AREA III AT WILBURTON

Feb. 23

G1: Quinton 57, Liberty 37

G2: Keota 63, Depew 49

Feb. 24

G3: Quinton 46, Ketoa 34

G4: Riverside 53, Red Oak 31 (Winner advances to state)

Feb. 25

G5: Quinton vs. Red Oak, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)

CLASS B

AREA III AT ADA

Feb. 23

G1: Kiowa 45, Sasakwa 41

G2: Roff 52, Paden 40

Feb. 24

G3: Kiowa 36, Roff 21

G4: Pittsburg 48, Buffalo Valley 32 (Winner advances to state)

Feb. 25

G5: Kiowa vs. Buffalo Valley, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)

