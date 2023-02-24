The Lady Panthers are heading back to OKC.
Pittsburg powered its was to an area championship during the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B playoffs with a 48-32 win over Buffalo Valley at Ada on Friday, with the Lady Panthers punching their ticket back to the state tournament.
The Lady Panthers are the defending Class B state champions, and this season handily earned district, regional, and area titles on their journey back to Oklahoma City.
The OSSAA Class B State Basketball tournament is scheduled for March 1-4 in Oklahoma City. Brackets are set to be released on Sunday.
Two more area teams are in the hunt for a spot at their respective state tournaments, with Quinton and Kiowa advancing to their area consolation finals on Saturday — with a ticket to the top tournament on the line.
Here are the scoring roundups and updated brackets for local Class 2A-B girls teams for Feb. 23-25. These will be updated as games are reported:
GIRLS
CLASS 2A
CLASS A
AREA III
REGIONAL A-B AT STROUD/DALE
FEB. 23
AT STROUD
G3: Stroud 50, Meeker 25
G1: Cashion 58, Christian Heritage 37
AT DALE
G4: Savanna 46, Wynnewood 42
G2: Dale 68, Wewoka 27
FEB. 24 AT DALE
G5: Wewoka 63, Stroud 57
G6: Christian Heritage 46, Savanna 27
FEB. 25 AT DALE
G7: Wewoka vs. Christian Heritage, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Cashion vs. Dale, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B AT COALGATE/HARTSHORNE
FEB. 23
AT HARTSHONE
G3: Healdton 43, Calera 27
G1: Hartshorne 43, Latta 34
AT COALGATE
G4: Coalgate 35, Wilburton 34
G2: Pocola 64, Colbert 27
FEB. 24 AT HARTSHORNE
G5: Healdton 43, Colbert 30
G6: Coalgate 36, Latta 29
FEB. 25 AT HARTSHORNE
G7: Healdton vs. Coalgate, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Hartshorne vs. Pocola, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)
CLASS A
AREA III AT WILBURTON
Feb. 23
G1: Quinton 57, Liberty 37
G2: Keota 63, Depew 49
Feb. 24
G3: Quinton 46, Ketoa 34
G4: Riverside 53, Red Oak 31 (Winner advances to state)
Feb. 25
G5: Quinton vs. Red Oak, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
CLASS B
AREA III AT ADA
Feb. 23
G1: Kiowa 45, Sasakwa 41
G2: Roff 52, Paden 40
Feb. 24
G3: Kiowa 36, Roff 21
G4: Pittsburg 48, Buffalo Valley 32 (Winner advances to state)
Feb. 25
G5: Kiowa vs. Buffalo Valley, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
