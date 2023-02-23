Local teams continued their playoff journeys on Thursday, with Hartshorne and Savanna advancing to Friday's games with wins.
The Miners will face Colbert at Hartshorne in a 3 p.m. tip Friday, while the Bulldogs will face Meeker in a 3 p.m. tip at Dale.
Here are the scoring roundups and updated brackets for local Class 2A-B boys teams for Feb. 23-25. These will be updated as games are reported:
BOYS
CLASS 2A
CLASS A
AREA III
REGIONAL A-B AT STROUD/DALE
FEB. 23
AT STROUD
G3: Meeker 58, Stroud 50
G1: Cashion 47, Christian Heritage 46
AT DALE
G4: Wynnewood 63, Wewoka 29
G2: Dale 92, Savanna 38
FEB. 24 AT DALE
G5: Meeker vs. Savanna, 3 p.m.
G6: Wynnewood vs. Christian Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 25 AT DALE
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Cashion vs. Dale, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B AT COALGATE/HARTSHORNE
FEB. 23
AT HARTSHONE
G3: Hartshorne 77, Healdton 31
G1: Calera 37, Latta 22
AT COALGATE
G4: Coalgate 39, Wilburton 30
G2: Pocola 78, Colbert 57
FEB. 24 AT HARTSHORNE
G5: Hartshorne vs. Colbert, 3 p.m.
G6: Coalgate vs. Latta, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 25 AT HARTSHORNE
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Calera vs. Pocola, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D AT STROUD/DALE
FEB. 23
AT REJOICE CHRISTIAN
G3: Caney Valley 59, Canadian 45
G1: Rejoice Christian 50, Okemah 32
AT PRESTON
G4: Morrison 76, Mounds 59
G2: Preston vs. Pawnee, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 24 AT REJOICE CHRISTIAN
G5: Caney Valley vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G6: Morrison vs. Okemah, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 25 AT REJOICE CHRISTIAN
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA III AT ADA
Feb. 23
G1: Earlsboro 59, Boswell 51
G2: Paden 46, Kiowa 43
Feb. 24
G3: Earlsboro vs. Paden, 3 p.m.
G4: Roff vs. Buffalo Valley, 7:30 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
Feb. 25
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 7:30 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
AREA IV AT HENRYETAA
Feb. 23
G1: Kinta 45, Stuart 40
G2: Moss 50, Varnum 43
Feb. 24
G3: Kinta vs. Moss, 3 p.m.
G4: Glencoe vs. Stringtown, 7:30 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
Feb. 25
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 7:30 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
