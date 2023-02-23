Payden Battle

Hartshorne's Payden Battle takes a shot in a 55-47 loss to Calera.

Local teams continued their playoff journeys on Thursday, with Hartshorne and Savanna  advancing to Friday's games with wins.

The Miners will face Colbert at Hartshorne in a 3 p.m. tip Friday, while the Bulldogs will face Meeker in a 3 p.m. tip at Dale.

Here are the scoring roundups and updated brackets for local Class 2A-B boys teams for Feb. 23-25. These will be updated as games are reported:

BOYS

CLASS 2A

CLASS A

AREA III

REGIONAL A-B AT STROUD/DALE

FEB. 23

AT STROUD

G3: Meeker 58, Stroud 50

G1: Cashion 47, Christian Heritage 46

AT DALE

G4: Wynnewood 63, Wewoka 29

G2: Dale 92, Savanna 38

FEB. 24 AT DALE

G5: Meeker vs. Savanna, 3 p.m.

G6: Wynnewood vs. Christian Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

FEB. 25 AT DALE

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Cashion vs. Dale, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)

AREA IV

REGIONAL A-B AT COALGATE/HARTSHORNE

FEB. 23

AT HARTSHONE

G3: Hartshorne 77, Healdton 31

G1: Calera 37, Latta 22

AT COALGATE

G4: Coalgate 39, Wilburton 30

G2: Pocola 78, Colbert 57

FEB. 24 AT HARTSHORNE

G5: Hartshorne vs. Colbert, 3 p.m.

G6: Coalgate vs. Latta, 7:30 p.m.

FEB. 25 AT HARTSHORNE

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Calera vs. Pocola, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)

REGIONAL C-D AT STROUD/DALE

FEB. 23

AT REJOICE CHRISTIAN

G3: Caney Valley 59, Canadian 45

G1: Rejoice Christian 50, Okemah 32

AT PRESTON

G4: Morrison 76, Mounds 59

G2: Preston vs. Pawnee, 7:30 p.m.

FEB. 24 AT REJOICE CHRISTIAN

G5: Caney Valley vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.

G6: Morrison vs. Okemah, 7:30 p.m.

FEB. 25 AT REJOICE CHRISTIAN

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)

CLASS B

AREA III AT ADA

Feb. 23

G1: Earlsboro 59, Boswell 51

G2: Paden 46, Kiowa 43

Feb. 24

G3: Earlsboro vs. Paden, 3 p.m.

G4: Roff vs. Buffalo Valley, 7:30 p.m. (Winner advances to state)

Feb. 25

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 7:30 p.m. (Winner advances to state)

AREA IV AT HENRYETAA

Feb. 23

G1: Kinta 45, Stuart 40

G2: Moss 50, Varnum 43

Feb. 24

G3: Kinta vs. Moss, 3 p.m.

G4: Glencoe vs. Stringtown, 7:30 p.m. (Winner advances to state)

Feb. 25

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 7:30 p.m. (Winner advances to state)

