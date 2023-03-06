Summer is just around the corner and the Southeast Oklahoma Library System (SEOLS) is gearing up for its 2023 Summer Reading Program – All Together Now! The program will run from May 20 through June 30 at all SEOLS locations and is intended to promote kindness, friendship and unity. All programs are free of charge.
Readers of all ages will join together this summer as each SEOLS library will present fun group activities for all ages during their summer library programs. Activities may include art projects, group games, kindness related crafts, science and engineering experiments, and more.
“Each of our 16 libraries will have their own kindness themed programs for all ages throughout the summer,” SEOLS Marketing Coordinator Eddie Gray said. “Events will include interactive story-times, scavenger hunts, reading competitions and more.”
Gray added summer reading programs are designed to help students retain knowledge and skills throughout the summer months.
“The summer can be a time where kids need access to fun and educational activities to help their minds stay in the habit of reading,” Gray said. “We look forward to having a lot of fun at each of our libraries and the staff has been working hard to make it a fun summer for everyone.”
Each individual library will have performances by magicians, interactive storytelling, and more!
SEOLS Program Coordinator Shannon Grice said each library decorates and plans different events.
“Each library manager and their staff create unique ways that patrons can enjoy the theme,” Grice said. “A number of libraries may be offering Grab and Go activity bags and craft activities and so much more. Be sure and contact your local library to find out how to register for and participate in their events.”
Grice said families can track their reading through fun reading logs provided at each library.
Grice said to get started, simply visit your library’s front desk.
Programs are supported in whole or in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services & Technology Act, administered by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.
For more information contact SEOLS at 918-426-0456 or visit the website at www.seolibraries.com.
