The Emerging Leaders of Southeast Oklahoma FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) chapter received the FBLA Middle School Merit Excellence Award at the 2023 FBLA National Leadership Conference in Atlanta, GA.
The FBLA Middle School Merit Award is a membership engagement-focused challenge that chapters may complete for national recognition. Chapters work toward building a basic program of work through a calendar of activities to complete throughout the year. Plaques were awarded at the FBLA Middle School and High School National Leadership Conference to the top 10 states and top 10 local chapters based on the number of points accumulated and quality of entries.
Chapters chose from 51 activities worth 50 or 100 points each. Completion of each activity was confirmed via documentation submitted. Members of the chapter who worked to earn the award are Skimbo, Preslee Helgeson, Duke Davis, Brileigh Hulsey, Roman Brinlee, Brody Royer, and Everett Taylor.
Chapter President Milo Skimbo accepted the national 2nd Place local chapter award on stage during the conference.
“We were so excited to learn we had placed in the top 10,” said Chapter Adviser Linda Morgan. “The members worked so hard to complete the activities to achieve the Merit of Excellence Award. Placing 2nd in the nation with our entry was a complete surprise. This was our first year as an FBLA chapter. I am so proud of our members. Their hard work paid off!”
