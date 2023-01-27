DEAR HARRIETTE: I have become so used to having the internet at my fingertips that I sometimes find myself mindlessly scrolling social media for hours, regardless of how I’m feeling. It’s a never-ending cycle; as soon as I put my phone down, I quickly pick it back up again. This has had an incredibly detrimental effect on my mental health, as it’s caused me to become more anxious and stressed out.
Unfortunately, this same medium also happens to be my livelihood — the very thing that allows me to make a living and survive. How can I cope with being chronically online while maintaining my well-being? — Need a Break
DEAR NEED A BREAK: Here’s where you must engage discipline. Obviously, you have to do your job. Design a schedule for your work. What time periods must you be online and using social media? Be specific and clear as you map out your day. Do your work, and then immediately disengage. Put your device down, preferably out of reach. Stand up and walk around. Read a book. Do an exercise. Talk to a colleague or friend. For your personal time, set yourself a timer for using social media. Set an alarm for a one-hour window of usage. When the alarm goes off, shut down your device. Get up. Move around and disrupt your pattern of internet engagement. It will take time for you to wean yourself off of using social media for fun, but you can do it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I don’t have much money, but I do have a lot of things. I have been collecting clothing, accessories and home ornaments for decades. I had the thought that I would be in a different place in my life now, but here I am — broke. I know people used to have yard sales, but I live in a city. I have heard that some people make money selling their stuff on eBay and other consignment sites. Do you think that’s worth it? Lots of my stuff is valuable, or at least it was. Everything is pretty much in tip-top condition. Is it worthwhile to put forth the effort to try to sell some of it? — Consignment
DEAR CONSIGNMENT: It is possible to recoup some of your spending by selling items through actual consignment stores as well as online retailers. Many sellers have had success with eBay and similar sites. Do your research to find websites that specialize in the types of items that you have to sell. The more specific you can get with your retailer, the easier it will be to find a consumer who will be interested in what you have to sell. Know that you can also get a tax write-off for certain items, so ask your accountant to learn about that option.
Finally, if your home is overflowing with stuff, which may be true given how much you say you have, consider purging by giving away some of the items. Creating physical space in your home may clear the way for opportunities that you have not yet imagined.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I’ve been dating this guy for a while, and I can’t shake the feeling that he might be gay. There is something about his mannerisms and demeanor that stick out to me in a different way than the other heterosexual men I’ve dated in the past. He’s kind, considerate and very thoughtful, but there is definitely something off about our relationship. He has many feminine qualities. His attitude toward other women has always stuck out to me. Even when he is speaking about women he doesn’t know that well, he has this generally irritated tone. However, when speaking about men, he often speaks very highly of them. I know I can’t jump to conclusions about things like this, but the suspicion never fades. Is this something I should ask him about? — Need To Know
DEAR NEED TO KNOW: First, you need to come to terms with what you want and will accept in a relationship. In our fluid culture, where many people are not easily fitting into “gay” or “straight” labels, it is important for you to be clear on who you are and what you want in a relationship so that you can articulate that clearly to a potential partner. It could be that your guy is bisexual — he might be committed to you right now, but potentially could be interested in a man if you weren’t in the picture. How do you feel about that?
It makes perfect sense for you to talk to him about your thoughts and questions. If you can do so without judgment, chances are, you will get an honest answer. Tell him your suspicions, ask him if he is attracted to men, and ask if he has had relationships with men. Be clear with yourself about what you will do if he says yes. Will you want to continue to be with him? If so, what do you want from him? Many simply want a committed, monogamous partner. If that’s what you want, ask for it. It all boils down to what you want and need and your ability to express that and discover how he fits into your vision of your relationship.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am working on a project with partners who are extremely difficult to work with. They don’t get along well. One is always jabbing at the other, which makes it hard to get work done. They are constantly bickering about every little thing. I like the project, though, and want to see if I can look past the arguments to the big picture. I was thinking that if I could create order in writing for how we approach specific tasks, that might help the team get things done. I don’t mean to overstep, but the arguing wastes so much time. What do you think if I present them with a plan that creates more structure online where we record our tasks and successes and have less interaction? — Finding a Solution
DEAR FINDING A SOLUTION: Using technology to solve problems is smart. If you can engage software that helps streamline personal interaction and keeps track of the workflow, that may be a perfect way to support your disgruntled team. You may also recommend creating a structure for meetings when you must interact. Agendas that make it clear who is accountable for what and who speaks when may help to create order out of an otherwise fractured team. It’s worth a try.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.