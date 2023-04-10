OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. David Smith, R-Arpelar, today recognized the state champion Stuart High School Lady Hornets Fast-pitch Softball Team in the House of Representatives.
The team won the 2022 Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Class B Fast-pitch Softball Tournament with a 5-3 win over Whitesboro in October at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The state championship was the first for the team since 1964.
Smith issued a citation to the team and individual citations to each team member.
“This team took nothing for granted and kept a humble spirit,” Smith said. “Even being on top, they knew they had to keep working, practicing and believing. They represented their school, their families, their community and our great state with character, class and sportsmanship, and all of Oklahoma can take great pride in their accomplishments.”
Team members recognized in the House were: Seniors: Geralyn Haney, Haili Igou, Kaylee Ford, Chloe Akin, Kira Meaders, Jadyn Dalton. Juniors: Haddie Lindley, Jacie Crenshaw. Sophomores: Kiara Freeman, Reagan Wade, Joey Steele, Paris Stanford. Freshmen: Riley West, Kaci Justice. Head Coach: Chance Chapman. Assistant Coach: Jeff Parnell. Manager: Case Chapman.
