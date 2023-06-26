Pittsburg County OHCE members are still excited for having held their fourth sewing camp for youth. The Annual Pittsburg County OHCE Youth Summer Sewing Camp was recently held on June 12th-16th at the North Town Church of Christ.
Members of Pittsburg County Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) County shared their joy of sewing and craft skills with the twenty-youth attending. During the three-day camp, youth learned about production and processing of wool, cotton, careers and business opportunities of fabric and fashion, parts of the sewing machine, sewing notions, how to recycle and repurpose textiles and the importance of sewing for service and more.
Youth enjoyed learning sewing skills and problem solving by creating their very own pillowcases, laundry bags and potholders on the sewing machines. They also created no sew projects of mason jar lace vases, patriotic sock gnomes, patriotic denim wind socks, eye glass case, scissor case, fabric firecrackers, Tie Dye T-shirts, lace sachets and more.
Youth also created and donated over twenty pillowcases and laundry bags that were provided to an area nursing center and individuals within Pittsburg County.
The fun-filled camp was planned and coordinated by OHCE members and FCS Educator, Rachel Lockwood. This was a true success of teamwork from over twenty volunteers and numerous donors.
Rachel Lockwood, the Family and Consumer sciences/4-H youth development Educator for Oklahoma State University Extension in Pittsburg County, said when her OHCE members and 4-H County Ambassador, Hali Bailey, were contacted recently to make masks and lotion for shelters, nursing homes, school cafeterias, dental offices, hospice centers and the McAlester Regional Hospital they quickly jumped into action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.