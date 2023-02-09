Saturday Funerals
James Quincey Jacobs, 10 a.m., Chapel at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home of McAlester.
Thomas Matthew Tucker, 2 p.m., Northside Assembly of God Church, Bishop Funeral Service of McAlester.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%..
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 4:04 pm
