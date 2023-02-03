Two seniors were recognized as Students of the Month for January by members of the Wilburton Kiwanis Club. The students were special guests during the club’s Wednesday, January 18 meeting held in the Student Life Center on the campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College.
Kassandra Rector is the daughter of Patricia and Clint Rector. She attends Wilburton High School where she is a member of the Purple Pride marching band, FCCLA, and art. She serves as vice president of STAR for FCCLA. She was selected to the Gifted and Talented program, selected as senior band queen attendant, and was name to the Stigler and Eastern Oklahoma State College honor bands.
Rector enjoys drawing, reading, writing, baking, anime, manga, and playing in the band. She plans to attend Eastern Oklahoma State College upon graduation and then transfer to East Central State University to pursue a degree in creative writing and art.
Michael Lawrence is the son of Julie and Jason Lawrence. He attends Wilburton High School where he participates in FCA and the HVAC program at Kiamichi Technology Center. He serves as a Goldstar ambassador for KTC. He has been named to the Principal’s honor roll, received the Statesman award at the Skill USA district competition, placed third in HVAC at the regional competition with KTC, and won the competition to be part of the 2022 Oklahoma Youth Tour sponsored by Kiamichi Electric Cooperative.
Lawrence is a member of the Bowers Baptist Church worship team. He has assisted with hanging the Main Street Christmas lights and cleaning the Goldberg & Joseph Heritage Park. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, basketball, volleyball, and playing the guitar and piano. He plans to attend Eastern Oklahoma State College and then transfer to Oklahoma State University-IT.
