A voluntary boil order remained in effect as of Tuesday for the cities of Hartshorne, Haileyville and for customers of Pittsburg County Rural Water District No. 8.
All three entities get their water from the Pittsburg County Water Authority, which is in Adamson. Discolored water with a brownish-hue has been coming from the taps of those who get their treated drinking water from the PCWA.
The voluntary, precautionary boil order states water should be boiled for 10 minutes before ingestion by those who choose to follow the order.
City of Hartshorne Water Superintendent Wes Miller said Tuesday although the water looked somewhat better, the voluntary boil order remained in effect.
“Things are finally clearing up at the treatment plant,” Miller said, referring to the PCWA.
“Things are getting a little better; we’ve started flushing lines. We’re pushing everything on through.”
Still, Miller thought it was still too early to send samples in for testing with the discoloring remaining.
Miller said he plans to send samples in to a laboratory for testing by Thursday, if the water continues to clearing. In the meantime, Hartshorne is flushing its water lines, he said.
If everything goes according to plan and if the water samples sent for testing get a good result, then the hope is to get everything back to normal by Friday, he said.
It all depends on tests turn results on the water sent to the lab for testing, he said.
At the Adamson RWD No. 8, Manager Mike Dunagan said he’d been in contact with the PCWA, which told him issues regarding a water clarifier were resolved.
“The water is still tea-colored,” Dunagan said. He said the voluntary, precautionary boil order for customers of Adamson Rural Water District No. 8 would remain in effect for the time being.
He said RWD No. 8 will flush its water lines, once the discoloring clears.
“Right now, it wouldn’t do us a lot of good,” he said. “As soon as. it clears up, we’ll flush the lines.”
At Haileyville, Mayor Catherine Bailey-Morgan said Tuesday “We’re still on a voluntary, precautionary boil order.”
