This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Paige Annette Kay White, 20, McAlester — Driving under the influence while under the age of 21, driving with license revoked, operating vehicle with expired tag
Roy Glenn Porter, 58, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
William James Smith, 43, Haileyville — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Mathew Ryan Lazalde, 32, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Michael Waylon McKibben, 22, Quinton — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, no valid driver’s license, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage
Monterio Estavion Garfield, 27, McAlester — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding-posted zone
Alicia Danielle Stanford, 35, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
James Marcus Brown Jr., 45, McAlester — Trespass after being forbidden
Natasha D. Brown, 59, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Jesse Woodson Collins, 33, McAlester — Trespass after being forbidden
Linda S. Phifer, 57, Pittsburg — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Colby Andrew Davis, 33, Krebs — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Brittany Jo Reimere, 24, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
Donna Paulette Ray, 46, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal
Summer Gayle Nunnelee, 39, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Shawnie Cheyanne Brown, 23, Eufaula — Driving with license suspended
Samantha Burns, 25, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, protective order violation, obstructing officer
Joel Hubych, 31, McAlester — Driving with license suspended, failure to maintain insurance or security, failure to wear a seat belt
Breanna Odell, 23, McAlester — Driving with license suspended, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit
Ashton James Pate, 27, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Jimmy Dale Stidmon, 39, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
Kendell McKibben, 29, Whitefield — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Monty Matthew Nobles, 37, Krebs — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Travis Wayne Jones, 36, McAlester — Possession of stolen vehicle
Shannon D. Long, 47, Imperial, Missouri — Felony value-false pretenses/bogus check/con game
Jeb Leland White, 39, Porum — Conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit larceny of a vehicle
Tori Danea Nunley, 23, Konawa — Solicitation of murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit larceny of automobile,
James Anthony Holt, 34, Hartshorne — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jeffrey Floyd Marshall Jr., 29, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs
Justus Darrow, 35, McAlester — Larceny from the house, breaking and entering dwelling without permission
Vincent Davin Wallen, 22, Quinton — Conspiracy, second degree arson, burglary in the third degree
Mark D. Brewer, 42, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, preventing emergency telephone call
Brandon P. Walker, 22, Noble — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution, possession of contraband in penal institution or jail
Billy Don Stacks, 57, Kiowa — Stalking in violation of court order
Justin Tyler Tucker, 26, Hartshorne — Felony value-false pretenses/bogus check/con game
Michael Alexander Moore, 27, McAlester — Attempting to escape from prison other than penitentiary, injuring or burning public building
Jeremy Lovell Johnson, 37, McAlester — Attempting to escape prison other than penitentiary, injuring or burning public building
John Christopher Lamb, 27, McAlester — Attempting to escape from prison other than penitentiary, injuring or burning public building
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Randy Linn Emberton, 32, McAlester, received three concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing an officer.
Trevor Craven, 28, Quinton, received a six-month suspended sentence for breaking and entering with dwelling without permission.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Joshua Aaron Henry, 34, McAlester, received a three-year suspended sentence for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Falsely personate another to create liability was dismissed against Sammy Monroe Ebarb Jr., 35, Longtown, due to failure of prosecuting witness to cooperate.
Burglary in the second degree was dismissed against Hailey Brooke McCormick, 23, McAlester, due to failure of material witness to appear.
Burglary in the second degree was dismissed against Randy Linn Emberton, 32, McAlester, due to failure to material witness to appear.
Possession of stolen vehicle was dismissed against Rebecca Ann McKibben, 24, Quinton at the request of the victim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.