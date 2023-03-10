A senior was recognized as Student of the Month for February by members of the Wilburton Kiwanis Club. The student was the special guest during the club’s Wednesday, March 1 meeting held in the Student Life Center on the campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College.
Logan Pelt is the son of Judy Barker. He attends Wilburton High School where he is a member of the Digger baseball team, Purple Pride marching band, FCCLA, vocal music, and academic team. He serves as a co-section leader in band. He has received superior ratings for choir ensemble and was a member of the state qualifying academic team.
Pelt’s hobbies include gardening. He plans to enter the U. S. Navy or attend the University of Oklahoma upon graduation.
