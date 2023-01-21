Here’s more information on the 4-H Photography Contest.
This event has been scheduled for February 7th with entries due to the OSU Extension office by 5 p.m. These exhibits consist of photos taken by the individual exhibitors. A photo can be entered only one year. Individuals can exhibit in only one level, and may enter only one exhibit per class in that level. Level 1: members who have beginning skills. Level 2: members who have intermediate skills. Level 3 is for those who have advanced skills. All grades within each unit are as of September 1, 2022. DIGITAL PHOTOS may be entered. Adjustments to digital photos are limited to color and contrast adjustments, cropping, gray scaling, exposure adjustments, and red eye reduction. (With the exception of classes 25-28)
PRINTS: Black and white or color prints may be exhibited. Prints must be no smaller than 3.5” x 5” and no larger than 5” x 7” (except when panoramic prints are used) for all classes, except classes 5, 10, 14, 18, and 22 where prints may be up to 8” x 10”. Prints should be printed on photo quality paper (not copy paper). Print quality is taken into consideration by the Judge. Photos will be disqualified if in a frame.
BOARDS: Prints must be securely attached to the surface of a white or a colored foam core, poster or mat board. No double matting, use of multiple layers or more than one color. The entire print must be seen and cannot be masked in any way. Boards must be 10” x 10” or 14” x 14” for all classes, except classes 15-17 and 19-21 where boards must be 14” x 14”. TITLE, CAPTIONS AND OTHER
REQUIRED INFORMATION: On the front of the board, there must be a title (i.e. My Trip to the
Zoo) and each photo must have a caption giving the viewer more information about the photograph.
The back of each board must include the exhibitor’s name, county, number of years in 4-H photography project, camera type (digital SLR, smart phone, digital point and shoot or 35mm film) and megapixels (if camera if digital). If the exhibitor is entering classes 11-22, please include the film speed or digital ISO, shutter speed and aperture (if the camera is adjustable).
Level 1:
1. Four photos, one from each of the following categories: people, animals, plant life and scenery.
2. Four photos of people doing different things, showing a variety of activities, camera angles and lighting choices.
3. Four otherwise outstanding photos showing common mistakes in picture taking. The caption for each print must correctly identify what is wrong and provide an appropriate solution to prevent the mistake.
4. Series of 4 photos telling a story or illustrating a single event.
5. Best individual photo made this year.
Level 2:
1. Four photos showing good composition, such as placement of subject, framing, contrast or perspective. The caption for each photo or the title of the board must explain the ideas being illustrated.
2. Four action photos.
3. Four photos showing effect (lighting, media, techniques and processes). The caption for each photo or the title of the board must explain the ideas being illustrated.
4. Best individual photo made this year.
Level 3:
1. Four photos showing members’ knowledge of one of the following: different lenses, photo lamps, existing light, filters, or special effects. The caption for each photo or the title of the board must explain the idea(s) being illustrated.
2. Four outstanding “people” pictures.
3. Four landscapes or nature photos.
4. Best individual photo taken this year.
Digitally Adjusted Photos
Exhibit must include both the original photo labeled “original photo”, the digitally adjusted photo labeled “adjusted photo”, with a short summary of what was done (cropping, red-eye removal, color or contrast adjustment, gray scaling, exposure adjustment, etc.) Must be on a poster, foam board or mat board 14” x 14”.
Digitally altered photograph/photographic illustration taken with a digital camera by the
Exhibitor. Alterations are beyond common photography techniques of red eye removal, cropping, etc. Exhibit includes a print of the original photograph, labeled “original photo,” and the digitally altered image, labeled “photographic illustration”. Photo must be securely attached to foam core or poster board no larger than 14” x 14”. Attach up to 1/2 page of written explanation of the alterations to the back of the exhibit.
Digitally altered scanned image.
Exhibit must include the original image labeled “original image”, and the digitally altered image, labeled “altered image”. Alterations are beyond common photographic techniques of red eye removal, cropping, etc. Must be securely attached to foam core or poster board no larger than 14” x 14”. Attach up to 1/2 page of written explanation of the alterations to the back of the exhibit. Trademarked images may not be used.
These entries may be entered in the 2023 County Fair, but no 2022 County Fair entries may be submitted. For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
