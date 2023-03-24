Outstanding Career and Technical Students at Kiamichi Tech McAlester were honored today as the newest inductees into the National Technical Honor Society.
Thirty students were inducted for membership based on their skill development and academic achievement in their Career & Technical courses. Students must adhere to strict attendance and grade requirements to be inducted.
Since 1984, NTHS has been the honor society for CTE, serving high schools, career centers, community & technical colleges, and universities. Recognizing over 50,000 new members annually, NTHS exists to advocate for and empower all students to pursue the technical and academic skills needed to build their careers and a skilled global workforce.
Congratulations to the new inductees of the National Technical Honor Society at Kiamichi Tech McAlester
New Inductees: Kyleigh Colson, Gracey Glenn, Cozetta Melton, Bobbi Caudill, Luis Garcia, Jason Billos, AbbyAnn Rentie, Kadin Carlton, Kaison Simmons, Hunter Fry, Tori Smith, Christian Santamaria, Kaden Stubbs, Rielly Waugh, Hayden Jones, Karlee Shackelford, Caleb Melton, Caston Ridenour, Makayla Matthews, Alexys Putman, Alexis Sampson, Haylee Martin, Cody Greenwood, Grace Beaubien, Chelsea Wilson, Isabela Garrette, Dixie Zummer, Whitney Grizzle, Haylee Ashley, Jeffery Douglas.
