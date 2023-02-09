Local races and a state question are on upcoming election ballots. Now it’s time for voters to register.
Oklahomans face a state question in March and local elections for municipal offices will be held in April, but voters must register prior to heading to the polls.
The first voter registration deadline is this Friday.
Friday, Feb. 10, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the March 7, 2023, Special Statewide Election.
Voter registration applications must be received by the election board or postmarked no later than midnight, Feb. 10, 2023. Applications may also be submitted by the submission deadline to any motor vehicle agency that’s an official voter registration agency.
Local voters will also decide several municipal officers on April 4.
Candidates filed Wednesday for election in seven municipalities around Pittsburg County — including Alderson, Haileyville, Hartshorne, Kiowa, Krebs, Quinton and Savanna.
Candidates can file a Contest of Candidacy until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Another candidate for the same office is the only one who can file a contest of candidacy, unless a candidate is unopposed.
Candidates with opponents will be on the ballot for an April 4 nonpartisan General Election.
March 10 is the deadline to register to vote in the general election.
U.S. citizens and Oklahoma residents at least 17-and-a-half years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. But voters must be 18 to vote on Election Day.
Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website oklahoma.gov/elections. Forms can also be completed in-person at a county election board. Most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries have applications available on request. The Pittsburg County Election Board is at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101 and is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions contact the Election Board at 918-423-3877 or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
If a voter registration application arrives after the deadline, it will be accepted but will not be processed until after the election.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved.
The Pittsburg County Election Board can be contacted at 918-423-3877 or pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
Our right and responsibility to vote are vital to our democracy. But first, we must register.
