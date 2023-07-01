Our Favorite Place is a favorite stop for many visitors and tourists to Lake Eufaula.
Located at 224 N. Main St. in downtown Eufaula, the shop specializes in products and foods made in Oklahoma. It is billed as a Made in Oklahoma Art Gallery and Product Store.
Our Favorite Place recently began a new endeavor — launching its own food line, with its own Our Favorite Place labels on each of the products.
It’s all about putting the spotlight on local and areas foods and items as well as things created from across the state.
“Our Favorite Place was my first project after I purchased the building,” said store owner Karen Weldin.
Weldin, of Vision Eufaula, also owns a local real estate company called Eufaula Lakeshore Realty. She’s also the owner and operator of the Lake Life Street entertainment center in downtown Eufaula, which features entertainment and dining on a regular basis.
Items include the enticingly-labeled Loco Cheese Dip. Other offerings are Pickled Eggs — Mild or Spicy. Crushed Olive Spread and Garden Medley are a couple of more items on the shelves.
For those who like a little sweetness with the spice, there are items such as Strawberry Rhubarb Preserves or Candied Green Tomatoes — and those are only a few of the many offerings available.
Our Favorite Place’s food line is only the latest endeavor for the shop — which offers many more items.
Artwork from local and areas artists adorn the walls, including paintings by Ted Welch, Pam Husky and Floyd Morgan.
Other artists include Storm Struckland, Sandy Ingram and Linda Ingram, to name a few.
Renowned local artist Jason Wilson had his first gallery showing at Our Favorite Place, Weldin said.
London Peterson, a 2022 Eufaula High School graduate, is among the artists whose work is displayed at Our Favorite Place.
Items ranging from jewelry to specialty soaps are among the many items displayed in Our Favorite Place, with some of the soaps packed in a gift basket shaped like the state of Oklahoma.
A variety of Oklahoma wines is another specialty offered at the shop.
For those who like refreshments while they shop or who want to pick up something to go, there’s a small coffee and ice cream bar in Our Favorite Place.
Roxy’s Ice Cream is another Oklahoma product offered at Our Favorite Place.
“We have homemade cookies; we do smoothies,” Weldin said.
Visitors come to Our Favorite Place from not only around Oklahoma, but from around the United States as well. That’s borne out by a guest book signed by many of those who stop by the store.
Over two pages, visitors signed the book from places as far away as Columbia, South Carolina to Denver, Colorado; from Sebastian, Florida to Santa Maria, California.
Shoppers from around Oklahoma and Texas were also among those signing the book that day.
Regular hours at Our Favorite Place are from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.. on Friday; back to 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and then from noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Items can also be purchased online at ourfavoriteplace.com, Weldin said.
Our Favorite Place has been well-received since she opened it in 2012, said Weldin. Shoppers from out-of-town and out-of-state like to stop there to pick up a souvenir to remind them of their time in Eufaula.
“We get quite a few visitors,” who love to shop at Our Favorite Place, said Weldin.
