- This week, 62 Oklahoma counties, including Pittsburg County are in the “orange" risk level, 14 are in the "yellow" risk level, and one is in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
- The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.
- As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
- As of this advisory, there are 417,345 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- 932 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
- There are 20 additional deaths identified to report.
- One in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- Two in Carter County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Comanche County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Delaware County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Harmon County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- Four in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Ottawa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Pawnee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Rogers County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Seminole County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- Two in Texas County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Wagoner County, one male in the 50-65 age group.
- One in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases
417,345
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date
2,992,254
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date
3,383,210
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations
663
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations
65
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations
23,537
Total Cumulative Deaths
4,132
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.