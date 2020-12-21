One of the greatest powers of wealth is your philosophy toward money. This year has been a challenge to many of us and you may have not met your savings goal or some other type of goal. However, our philosophy of life doesn’t change whichever way the wind blows economically or otherwise.
Think about your deepest convictions about life – personal, professional, marital, charitable, etc. Most likely these deeply rooted philosophical beliefs came from someone in your family or a close friend or an author of a book you read. My beliefs about money came to me early in life from my parents and, surprisingly perhaps, Jim Rohn and Zig Ziglar. Philosophy is what keeps you grounded during times like this that we are currently experiencing.
One of the greatest habits you can foster is the creation and continuance of your philosophy of money. Too many of us are chasing wealth and overlooking diamonds on the way. What I am referring to is the fact that money doesn’t define us in life but rather it affords us the opportunities we receive and the freedoms to enjoy them. Let’s analyze the thoughts of the billionaires of the United States, a very small group, and attempt to understand their philosophy about wealth. Wealthy individuals view money in long-term time horizons. There are no “get rich quick” schemes to lasting wealth. By diligently and consistently working toward their goals for success every day, the billionaires of our country amass great fortunes that last far beyond their lifetimes.
Another philosophy upheld by billionaires is their optimistic attitude. Do you believe that positive people attract opportunities? It certainly does! By maintaining an attitude of positivity and optimism, the people you meet during your day will notice your demeanor and reward you with a smile or kind gesture in return. This is another means of billionaires discovering the next great investment that will continue to grow their wealth.
The philosophy of “pay yourself first” is evidenced by the lifestyles of the ultra-rich. This approach to life is to invest your money toward your long-term goals first and then use the remainder for your current lifestyle. The key to balancing this philosophy is to clearly articulate and write down your goals. By focusing on the bigger future, you will not frivolously waste your resources today. One method you can demonstrate this philosophy is your current retirement account. Instead of instant gratification for a new vehicle or boat, be deliberate about funding your future and save for the asset you desire. To illustrate the opposite of this philosophy, many people will utilize debt to purchase their “toys” and when retirement or an emergency arises, they are ill prepared and sink further into debt.
Lastly, money is nothing more than a ticket to freedom. Your choices that are availed to you through your preparedness for life are considerable. Think about your freedom of choosing a place to live, the freedom to choose the type of car you drive, the freedom to support the charity you believe is making a difference, etc. These freedoms are critical to the state of happiness you enjoy in life.
During my speeches across the United States, I often state, “Money has never purchased happiness but it can lease joy on a long-term basis”. I am amazed this statement continues confuse people by its simple inference. Its Christmas and time to think about your goals for 2021. Give some thought to changing your philosophy about money and life. The rewards you will gain are impactful and world-changing. If you wish to learn more about goal setting and other philosophical approaches to life and money, go to www.compasscapitalmgt.com.
Wishing each of you a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year!
