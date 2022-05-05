Sullivan announces reelection bid for district attorney

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is not an endorsement of a candidate. Each candidate is offered one announcement with a picture in the News-Capital at no charge. The announcement will be limited to 400 words and will run at the top of the opinion page. Campaign announcements will not be guaranteed to publish on a particular day. We will not publish the announcement on Saturdays. Any candidate interested in running this free announcement should contact the newsroom by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com or calling 918-421-2022.
With great pride, I am announcing my intent to seek re-election as your District 18 District Attorney for Pittsburg and Haskell Counties.
I have held this position for nearly six years thus far, having been appointed by Governor Fallin in 2016, then elected in 2018. District 18 deserves an experienced and qualified attorney as its chief prosecutor, and I fit that bill. I have held every position available to a prosecutor in the District 18 DA’s Office, and have served on the other side as a public defender, in addition to civil practice.
After graduating from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 2009, I joined the staff of Steidley & Neal, gaining invaluable civil experience to my current role, where I serve as legal counsel to all elected county officials. In 2011, I joined Ward’s office as a prosecutor and served the citizens of Pittsburg County for nearly three years. In late 2013, my family relocated to Tulsa so my wife of now 22 years could obtain her Nurse Practitioner’s Degree, where I became a public defender. In 2016, Ward asked me to assume the role of First Assistant, and I answered the call. Each of these positions has given me a new perspective on criminal prosecution that has allowed me to more effectively take on the tasks my office faces now.
Trials are, of course, important, but only one aspect of the job. While I can state that I have tried dozens of cases, the exact number is irrelevant. I handle each case the same way—secure justice for the victim, and for Oklahoma, in the most efficient and effective manner possible. However, trials are not my only responsibility. Under my leadership, this office has secured federal funding to increase the number of victim advocates, including one specifically devoted to domestic violence victims and manage a Community Coordinated Response Team devoted to transforming victims of domestic violence into survivors. I have secured funding through the Violence Against Women Act for a prosecutor specifically assigned to that cause, and I have maintained federal funding for two investigators who focus on the two main plagues within our community—violent crime, and drug distribution.
This is my community, this is where I live and go to church—where my son goes to school. Issues this community faces affect my family equally, and I am committed to keeping it safe.
