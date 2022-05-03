EDITOR'S NOTE: This is not an endorsement of a candidate. Each candidate is offered one announcement with a picture in the News-Capital at no charge. The announcement will be limited to 400 words and will run at the top of the opinion page. Campaign announcements will not be guaranteed to publish on a particular day. We will not publish the announcement on Saturdays. Any candidate interested in running this free announcement should contact the newsroom by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com or calling 918-421-2022.
I was born and raised in Oklahoma. I am a fifth-generation Okie. I became a Republican at 18 years old. I believe in the small-town values that make up the framework of this community. It’s why I chose to make McAlester my home.
As an attorney and Judge, I have sat in the courtrooms of this District and watched as our DA mishandled cases, mistreated victims, and alienated law enforcement. I am running for District Attorney because it is time for justice to return to our courtrooms.
We need a leader that will work with law enforcement and coordinate with Federal and Tribal prosecutors to make sure cases are handled with the care they deserve. The time has come to demand that we have a District Attorney that will work with law enforcement and protect victims. I am the only candidate meeting with local law enforcement about how we can improve things.
If elected, my first priority will be to restore the court systems of District 18. Our system is built around the right to a jury trial, we need a District Attorney that isn’t afraid to try cases. My office will return to following the Victim’s Bill of Rights and Marsy’s Law. No longer can we tolerate the haphazard way in which cases are currently handled.
The first step in improving our system is recognizing we have a problem and demanding that we do better. I know we can do better. I believe it is my duty to do everything I can to make this community better, and that’s why I am running for DA.
It’s important to have a District Attorney with a wide variety of experience. I became a lawyer to help people. Throughout my career, I have stood against injustice, even when doing so was unpopular. I have worked in District Attorney’s offices in Norman, Purcell, Hugo, and Antlers, I know how a good prosecutor’s office should operate. I know how to work with law enforcement to prepare cases for trial and then actually win those trials.
I have the experience to try cases in a way that meets the jury’s expectations of the evidence and secures desired verdicts. As a Judge, Assistant DA, and Defense Attorney; I pledged to defend the Constitution. I look forward to defending the Constitution as the next Republican District Attorney for Haskell and Pittsburg Counties.
Matthew Sheets
