EDITOR'S NOTE: This is not an endorsement of a candidate. Each candidate is offered one announcement with a picture in the News-Capital at no charge. The announcement will be limited to 400 words and will run at the top of the opinion page. Campaign announcements will not be guaranteed to publish on a particular day. We will not publish the announcement on Saturdays. Any candidate interested in running this free announcement should contact the newsroom by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com or calling 918-421-2022.
Ten years ago our family had a life-changing encounter with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, which compelled us to lay down a successful business and focus on full-time ministry. We have seen first-hand the results of the catastrophic moral decline in our nation. Our God-given, blood-bought, and constitutionally guaranteed rights to “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” are being trampled by the very government that is sworn to protect them.
We are a constitutional republic, and our God-given rights are not up for debate. It is very simple: The right to life is guaranteed! The right to bear arms shall not be infringed! There are many in our State House who want to discard our rights, as evidenced by the Legislature’s recent failure to uphold the constitutional right to life for over 5,000 preborn babies who will be murdered this year in Oklahoma.
We must never forget that the State is not God! God will never answer to the State. Friends, we need bold state leaders who will fight and reject bad legislation that tears our families apart. That is why I am running to be your next State Representative from House District 17.
I was born right here in McAlester and raised on a ranch. I received a Bachelor’s in Industrial Technology from Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and subsequently began work on a Master’s in Business Management. I have been married to Renee, my best friend and high school sweetheart, for twenty-four years. McKenna, our amazing and talented fifteen-year-old daughter, shares our love for God and country.
We are asking for your vote and support to bring God, the Constitution, and common sense back into “The People’s House.” To join our team, contact me at (918) 916-7617, or visit rowellforhouse2020.com.
