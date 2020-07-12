This week’s column is coming to you from the Theodore Roosevelt National Park in southwest North Dakota. My visit this week to America’s only national park named in honor of a single individual — the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, and the man for which we can thank for many of our great national parks.
It was all along planned to link this week’s column with Roosevelt’s visits to McAlester, Indian Territory, and Oklahoma, in both 1905 and 1912. And with Thursday morning’s Supreme Court ruling in McGirt vs Oklahoma and the “Indian Country” sovereignty issue, there is also a link to Roosevelt that must be mentioned.
A September 25, 1912, New York Times article, “Oklahoma Greets Roosevelt Wildly,” was written with a location of: “McAlester, OK Sept. 24 (On Board Col. Roosevelt’s Train)” and the first sentence is “The State of Oklahoma is Roosevelt Crazy.” This was President Roosevelt’s second visit to McAlester and, of course, being 1912, long followed Oklahoma Statehood and also followed his already eight years in the White House, with Roosevelt now preferring to be called Colonel. We will get back to this second visit and what brought him back to McAlester, but let’s jump back to 1905 and Roosevelt’s visit to McAlester, Indian Territory.
On April 5, 1905, Roosevelt traveled through Indian Territory on his way to a Rough Riders reunion in San Antonio, Texas, making short speeches at several towns along the railroad between Vinita and Durant, including McAlester. In Muskogee, he said, “Your territory (Indian Territory) will probably, in conjunction with Oklahoma Territory, soon become one of the great states of the union.” The crowd went wild, according to the Tulsa Democrat, forerunner of The Tulsa Tribune. It is most likely that Roosevelt’s words delivered at the back of a rail car at McAlester’s Rail Depot were very similar. President Roosevelt favored single statehood for Oklahoma, though during this exact time plans were underway for two state proposals to find their way to Washington D.C. and the president’s desk.
The most eventful leg of President Roosevelt’s journey was on his return trip through the territories following the Rough Rider reunion, where he accompanied John R. Abernathy and others on a wolf hunt in southern Oklahoma Territory. Roosevelt first became interested in Abernathy in January 1903 when Sloan Simpson, a friend from Fort Worth, Texas, described Abernathy’s ability to catch wolves with his bare hands. Roosevelt thought that Simpson was exaggerating, but several months later the story was corroborated by another of the president’s friends from Texas, Cecil A. Lyon. Roosevelt accepted his friends’ invitation to participate in one of Abernathy’s wolf hunts.
Arriving in Frederick on Saturday, April 8, while giving a speech to the thousands gathered to greet him, he noticed Comanche Chief Quanah Parker and called him to the speaker’s stand to shake his hand. Immediately after the speech, the hunting party left for the Big Pasture, an area of 480,000 acres of open range in present Tillman, Comanche, and Cotton counties. Members of the party included the president’s personal physician, Dr. Alexander Lambert, several former Rough Riders, a number of cattle ranchers, and Quanah Parker.
Although no hunts were planned for Sunday, they took place on each of the next four days. Roosevelt impressed the other participants with his riding ability during the wolf chases, as he was the only one who could keep pace with Abernathy. At least one other member of the party attempted to catch a wolf, but only Abernathy succeeded. He caught several wolves using a technique of waiting until the wolf leapt at his outstretched arm and then grasping its lower back teeth or tongue before it could bite down, thus keeping the animal’s canines from doing any major damage. Roosevelt was impressed with Abernathy’s ability and greatly enjoyed the hunts as well as other camp activities. On Thursday evening, April 13, 1905, the president left Frederick to continue his adventures on a bear hunt in Colorado.
Impressed with the beauty of the area, Roosevelt created the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge after returning to Washington, D.C.
Roosevelt’s presidency came to an end in 1908 and he had groomed his close friend William Taft to successfully succeed him in 1908. Roosevelt grew frustrated with Taft’s brand of conservatism and belatedly tried to win the 1912 Republican nomination for president. It was during this attempt at a third four-year term years in the White House that he made his second (September 12, 2012) visit to McAlester.
Following coverage of Roosevelt campaign stops in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, The New York Times shared, “McAlester is a city much smaller than Oklahoma City, but there were 20,000 people on the streets to greet Roosevelt when he arrived tonight. Special trains had been coming in all day, bringing people who wanted to get a look at the Colonel. It was the old capital of the Indian Territory, and is now the center of a big mining district and the miners everywhere seem to be for the Colonel. His speech here was made at the Busby Theatre.”
Roosevelt’s attempt to challenge Taft failed at the Republican convention. He walked out and founded the so-called “Bull Moose” Party which called for wide-ranging progressive reforms. He ran in the 1912 election and the split allowed the Democratic nominee Woodrow Wilson to win the election.
Yes, Roosevelt was enthusiastic and drew cheers and crowds when he traveled through Indian Territory in 1905, but he was definitely opposed to the well-underway dual states of Oklahoma and Sequoyah that were being developed. The Sequoyah Convention constitution was not acknowledged by the U.S. Congress, due to party politics. Indian Territory was bordered by two southern Democratic states, Arkansas to the east and Texas to the south. Consequently, President Roosevelt, a Republican, and the then-Republican-controlled Congress wanted joint statehood to eliminate the possibility of Indian Territory joining the Union as a Democratic state. On June 16, 1906, President Roosevelt signed the Oklahoma Enabling Act, which provided for the writing of a constitution for a state to be formed from the merging of Indian and Oklahoma Territories. Oklahoma became the 46th state on November 16, 1907.
But with this week’s ruling by the United States Supreme Court it seems that though Indian Territory (Sequoyah) was pressured by the Roosevelt administration into single statehood with Oklahoma Territory, that 114 years later, at least in some ways, Indian Country still exists.
