Sanders announces bid for commissioner

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is not an endorsement of a candidate. Each candidate is offered one announcement with a picture in the News-Capital at no charge. The announcement will be limited to 400 words and will run at the top of the opinion page. Campaign announcements will not be guaranteed to publish on a particular day. We will not publish the announcement on Saturdays. Any candidate interested in running this free announcement should contact the newsroom by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com or calling 918-421-2022.
I am excited to announce my candidacy for the position of Pittsburg County District 3 Commissioner. I am an Oklahoma native, born in McAlester, raised in District 3 and a current resident together with my wife and our children. I feel serving the public is my calling.
As a young man, my first job was busting tables in our family owned and operated Old Town Cafe in North Town. This job showed me the importance of communication. I learned to listen to patrons and attend to their needs. Later in my childhood, I spent many summers at our Family Bluegrass Festival. The yearly event gave me a love and respect for local businesses and their success. It also gave me a desire to be a loyal member and a contributor to a strong community.
My family and I now live on and operate a growing cattle ranch as well as own a construction company centered around our family values. 5S Dirt Works LLC has been in business for four years. It was started with one dozer and a flatbed trailer. We have since added a small fleet of trucks and equipment. These details are important only, so you know that I understand how business works, the management a business requires, and the attention required to the bottom line. As we’ve grown our business to service larger clients, we pride ourselves on continued service to our neighbors here in the local community serving the folks with quality, but affordable services.
I’m a firm believer that the roads that bring us to our churches, schools, and cemeteries should be at the top of our priority list. If we can’t get our children to church or school, what would our future look like?
I will work well with ODOT, all local municipalities and government officials so that our resources can compliment each other for the greater good of the public.
When I say, “It’s time we run it like a business,” I believe there are ways we can make our tax dollars go further. Like I’ve said, I have my own business that must be fair, diligent, and solvent. I’m asking you for the opportunity to let me work for you the same way I work for my family and my company. We appreciate your support! I’m your neighbor and I’d love to be your commissioner. Save the date! June 28th Vote Logan Sanders!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.