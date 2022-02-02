Roden announces bid for reelection

McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Freezing rain this evening...then expect periods of snow. Significant icing likely. Low 17F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Freezing rain this evening...then expect periods of snow. Significant icing likely. Low 17F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected.