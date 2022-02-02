Roden announces bid for reelection

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is not an endorsement of a candidate. Each candidate is offered one announcement with a picture in the News-Capital at no charge. The announcement will be limited to 400 words and will run at the top of the opinion page. Campaign announcements will not be guaranteed to publish on a particular day. We will not publish the announcement on Saturdays. Any candidate interested in running this free announcement should contact the newsroom by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com or calling 918-421-2022.
Hello I'm Randy Roden, 4th Ward councilman for McAlester and I want A Better McAlester. I'm not a politician, I have fully funded my campaign and have not taken any money from friends, businesses, or special interest groups. I owe no favors, speak hard truths, and seek to help the citizens of McAlester. One hard truth, McAlester has many problems like collapsing infrastructure, lack of good paying jobs, health care options, better parks and recreation options, crime and drug problems, and a city council and city administration that do not work together for the interests of citizens.
I have a solution to fix many of these problems that the city council and city administration refuse to fully examine or inform the citizens of McAlester about. My solution, sell or lease the McAlester Regional Health Center to a large private healthcare system. Cities like Muskogee, Ada, and Ardmore did this years ago. In doing so they have improved healthcare in their city and improved their hospital infrastructure. The revenue and interest from selling the hospital could be used to fund city infrastructure repair instead of a 30-year bond and pay off the existing city debt load. I do not agree with the 30-year bond as it is a tax on the citizens.
The current director of Economic Development is doing a good job and working hard for McAlester, but the city needs to investigate reinstating the McAlester Economic Development Services (MEDS) that worked years ago to bring good paying manufacturing jobs to McAlester.
The City of McAlester and Oklahoma State Penitentiary had not had any kind of relationship in a decade plus. I've changed this in the four months I have been on the city council. I regularly communicate and attend Citizen Advisory Board meetings hosted by the Penitentiary. I was chairman of a Masonic charity car show that benefitted Penitentiary staff and was a fun event for McAlester citizens to attend. I'm actively working with the warden to bring back the Prison Rodeo. The penitentiary is one of the biggest employers in McAlester and a positive relationship with the City of Mcalester is important.
Lastly, I will work to lower crime in McAlester. I will propose that two additional drug enforcement officers are hired by the Police Department. Working to reduce crime along with selling or leasing the hospital will be my top priorities. It is time for change and trying new ideas to fix McAlester so that our children and grandchildren stay and flourish in McAlester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.