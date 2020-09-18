This week, I held an interim study before the House Public Health committee regarding the rights of therapists to help those with unwanted same-sex attraction and the right of individuals to choose to receive this therapy.
Tuesday’s study was about the importance of protecting the rights of therapists and pastors to talk to their patients about religious principals if the patient chooses to pursue that type of therapy.
Unfortunately, some news outlets have incorrectly reported that the study was focused on conversion therapy and that I am in support of the practice. I am adamantly against conversion therapy.
The term “conversion therapy” is used to describe techniques where therapists attempt to force someone, whether a child or adult, to deny their same-sex attraction. Methods of forceful “therapy,” like conversion therapy, are always unethical and are absolutely prohibited by the State Board of Examiners of Psychologists already. The State Board has regulations in place regarding therapy to prevent harm to children, adults, or families.
Despite the misinformation, I think Tuesday’s study went really well and helped attendees understand the importance of therapy that involve the patient’s religion. People have the right to seek out the forms of therapy they are interested in, and this includes therapy that discusses the teachings of their religion. Psychologists and therapists have the right to discuss God or Christian principals with their patients if the patient desires it.
It’s also important to ensure parents have a choice for what type of therapy their children receive. Our kids are protected by informed consent, so a parent must always approve the therapy. It’s also important to remember that a therapist cannot force a child to espouse certain beliefs just because the parent wants the child to.
Last session, I blocked a bill that was presented as a good thing for Oklahoma’s children, but in reality had a hidden harmful agenda. Regulations of psychologists should be left up to the State Board of Examiners of Psychologists. It was important to expose that agenda, and this interim study accomplished that.
Before I was elected to state office, I served on the State Board of Examiners of Psychologists. I also was previously president of the Oklahoma Psychological Association and held a leadership position in the American Psychological Association. I know firsthand that the most effective way to regulate psychologists and eliminate unethical practices such as conversion therapy is through the governing boards, not through state law.
I held Tuesday’s interim study with Rep. Jim Olsen, and we are working to file a bill for the upcoming legislative session to protect the rights of practicing therapists and pastors. I will continue to fight for the right of therapists to help individuals with unwanted same-sex attractions and the right of individuals to seek the help they want through therapy.
If you are confused by the misinformation out there, please reach out to my office at (405) 557-7375 or randy.randleman@okhouse.gov, and I would be happy to discuss this issue with you further.
Rep. Randy Randleman represents District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes portions of Haskell, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.