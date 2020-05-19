Last week, the Oklahoma Legislature approved a balanced budget for the Fiscal Year 2021. The budget preserved education funding while other state agencies received cuts of approximately 4% or less.
However, on Wednesday, we were alerted that the Governor had vetoed four of our budget bills: HB2741, HB2742, HB2743, and SB1922. Within hours, the Legislature had voted to override the vetoes with overwhelming support.
Despite what has been said to the media, the Legislature has not taken a single dime from our state pensions. There is no current or future impact to the pension benefits of state retirees.
Since the early 2000s, the Legislature has been apportioning “off the top” 5% of our sales, use and income tax to the Teachers Retirement System, as well as a portion of the Insurance Premium Tax towards the Fire, Police and Law Enforcement Pension Systems. These apportionments are extra contributions to the system that are added on top of what the systems regularly receive from employee/employer contributions and gains from the market.
What the Legislature passed with wide margins last week was legislation that will reduce these “extra” payments by 25% each of the next two years and increase the “extra” payments by 10% each of the following five years. This 25% went toward education to prevent cuts there. These budget bills do not in any way affect the corpus of the pension funds nor have an impact on retiree benefits.
The Governor’s vetoes would have caused a total cut of 12% to common education. Going into the budget process, the Legislature was clear that we would not cut education. These budget bills were specifically written to prevent cuts to public education, which finally saw much-needed historic investments in the last several years. If the Governor’s four vetoes had stood, public school funding could have been cut by 12%, or $370 million.
While we must remain watchful of how state agencies handle taxpayer money, a pandemic is not the time to slash our state agencies that provide core services many Oklahomans depend on in these uncertain times.
For that reason, the Legislature strongly voted on Wednesday evening to override the Governor’s vetoes on all four budget bills. These bills have now become law and will provide the state with a thoughtful and balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2021.
Both chambers of the Legislature have also been hearing numerous policy bills this week. In March, the House passed the first cost-of-living adjustment for retired state employees in 12 years.
The House actually passed legislation to grant a COLA last session, but after the Senate had concerns over the fiscal security of pension systems, we spent much of the interim negotiating the best approach. The Senate approved the COLA on Friday afternoon.
House Bill 3350 provides a COLA adjustment that depends on how long a person has been retired. People retired for five years or more will receive a 4% COLA; those retired at least two years but less than five will receive a 2% adjustment; and those retired for less than two years won’t receive a COLA at this time.
As always, I encourage you to reach out to my office with any questions or ways we could be of assistance. Thank you for allowing me to serve District 15!
Rep. Randy Randleman represents District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes portions of Haskell, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah Counties.
