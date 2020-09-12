At different times I want to make you aware of the kinds of battles we are fighting at the Capitol.
Last session, the Democrats tried to pass a bill that would have restricted any therapist or pastor with a therapy license from talking to a child about God. If the professional counseled a child who was confused about his or her sexual identity, explaining to them that the Christian way is a healthier and more fulfilling way of life, they could lose their license. The bill would have also stopped pastors from talking to children about God’s ways regarding sexuality.
Obviously, I took issue with this bill because it would have been a grievous violation of our rights. I also believe that no one should establish a law preventing different types of therapy. The Psychology Board has regulations in place regarding therapy to prevent harm to children, adults, or families. I will never support anything that restricts godly principles from being taught to children.
The liberal group behind this legislation has already succeeded in getting it passed in 18 other states. Though the Democrats ran it under the guise of protecting children from abuse, I caught onto what was really going on with this bill. I was the only one who fought it in the committee meeting, and I was able to keep it from coming up for a vote on the House floor.
I am honored to have been chosen to represent the people of House District 15 for another two years, and I want you to know that I will continue fighting for your rights at the Oklahoma Capitol!
In response to this bill, I’m hosting an interim study next week on the right of therapists to help those with unwanted same-sex attractions and the right of clients to receive the therapy. I am organizing the study with Rep. Jim Olsen of Roland, and it will be heard before the House Public Health Committee at noon on Sept. 15. If you’re interested in listening to the study, you can view a livestream at https://okhouse.gov/Video/Default.aspx. It will also be available there to watch afterward as well.
I also want to mention a funding opportunity for groups working to preserve our state’s history. The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) has opened applications for the 2020-21 grant cycle of the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program.
The program has $500,000 to award grants ranging from $500 to $20,000 to municipal, county or tribal government and non-profit historical organizations. The grants span four categories: collections, exhibits, programs and capacity building.
With the economic struggles many historical and other cultural organizations are facing right now, this funding can make a big difference in their ability to collect, preserve and share history across our state.
To see the official rules for the program, please visit www.okhistory.org/grants. If you have any questions, please contact my office and we will be happy to help! You can reach me at randy.randleman@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7375.
Thank you for allowing me to serve you!
Rep. Randy Randleman represents District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes portions of Haskell, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah Counties.
