Randleman announces reelection bid for District 15 House seat

EUFAULA — State Rep. Randy Randleman today announced his reelection bid to represent District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He filed for his second term last week at the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Randleman, a Republican, joined with other leaders in the 57th Oklahoma Legislature to deposit more than $1 billion into the Rainy Day Fund.
“Oklahoma and the nation are experiencing a ‘rainy day’ like no other. Those funds will assist our state as it rebounds from this deadly and devastating pandemic and struggles in the energy industry,” Randleman said.
“Preparing as we have will keep our schools open, and our vital state services functioning as necessary, we will survive this pandemic because we prepared, and I was honored to be part of those decisions.”
“Likewise, my first bill, SB575, allows telemedicine for public schools. This is the same technology President Trump is spearheading as we battle COVID-19.”
When schools resume in the fall, Randleman’s telemedicine bill will make it easier for parents to stay at work while consulting with a physician virtually evaluating the student at school.
Randleman is the first and only psychologist/mental health professional elected to the Oklahoma Legislature. He’s a conservative who believes Christian values are the core of a strong family and that instilling values like hard work and discipline will reverse the downward spiral of students and children.
His professional experience has been invaluable in the areas of child custody evaluations, visitation rights for grandparents, and the right to use a specially designated judge in custody cases under certain conditions. He plans to work on bills in all of these areas during his next term.
Randleman holds a Ph.D. in school and clinical psychology. He grew up on a small farm in Wilson where he played basketball and helped his father fix cars, tractors and other farm implements. He and his wife Jennifer, a school psychologist, have five children and four grandchildren.
Randleman is a staunch voice for the unborn. He is an avid hunter and gun owner. A member of Community Culture Church of Eufaula, he has participated in missions throughout the world.
