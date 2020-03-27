RAMBLIN' ROUND: Timeless song offers advice for these times

I've recently seen some playlists with songs for those who are home-sheltering or otherwise trying to cope with the ongoing pandemic, with most falling into one of two categories.
One group is designed to be songs you can sing while washing your hands to time the designated amount of seconds that health personnel suggest is necessary to do a thorough job. Most of those lists are put together with the idea of bringing a bit of comic relief through a these trying times.
The other group of playlists are much darker — sort of an apocalyptic, deep funk blues lists. Even the mainstream pop songs on these are depressing: "Alone Again, Naturally" by Gilbert O-Sullivan? Yikes!
I'm reminded of a story Woody Guthrie told about a group of soldiers being transported aboard a ship who were about to storm an enemy-held beach during World War II. On the way, they were listening to some of the hits of the day to hopefully inspire them, including the country song originally recorded by Ted Daffen's Texans, titled "Born to Lose."
Since its initial release in 1943 , "Born to Lose" has been recorded many times from singers across a variety of genres. Those who've sang the song range from the Everly Brothers to Dean Martin. Eric Clapton released a version in 2013. Canadian poet and songwriter Leon Cohen even recorded a version with Elton John for inclusion on John's album of duets with other singers.
Even though it's proven popular with recording artists, that a song titled "Born to Lose" would be played to a group of soldiers about to go into battle infuriated Guthrie so much that he later titled his book of essays, drawings, poems and song lyrics "Born to Win." In the book, he told how he hated songs that make you think you're born to lose, that make you think your'e no good and low-down. He said he would fight such songs until to his last breath or his last drop of blood.
Those aren't the kind of songs he sings, Woody said. He said he sings the types of songs that proves this is your world, even if it sometimes hits you pretty hard or knocks you for a dozen loops.
I thought Woody made a great point and I've never cared much for the song "Born to Lose" since — OK, except for the soul deep version by Ray Charles on his groundbreaking 1962 album, "Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music." Who could resist that? Not me!
But even though I can no longer listen to "Born to Lose" without thinking of Woody Guthrie's feelings of empathy to the soldiers who heard it on their way to battle, I've ready Woody's "Born to Win" several times.
What about a song for the current crisis to give us some hope instead of bringing on a deep funk? Here's a suggestion regarding a song that's already provided inspiration through some tough times.
"Keep on the Sunny Side" — a song most famously recorded by the original Carter Family consisting of Maybelle, Sara and A.P. Carter in 1929, helped see America through the Great Depression and has remained a mainstay every since. Even Brad Paisley has recorded the song.
I first learned it from a version on the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's triple album titled after another Carter Family number," Will the Circle Be Unbroken" — the album made to tie together what was then the sounds of young America with an older generation of country, folk and bluegrass artists. The album's version of "Keep on the Sunny Side" featured yet another comeback for Maybelle Carter, who sang lead vocals on the track featuring not only the Dirt Band, but virtuosos such as Doc Watson on guitar, Earl Scruggs on banjo and Pete "Bashful Brother Oswald" Kirby on Dobro.
Written in 1899 by Ada Blenkhorn and J. Howard Entwisle, the song got its title from a request that Blenkhorn's disabled nephew would make, asking that his wheelchair be pushed on the sunny side of the street. The song recognizes there are sometimes challenges in this world by noting "There's a dark and a troubled side of life" but goes on to state "There's a bright and a sunny side, too."
It advises "If you meet with the darkness and strife, the sunny side we also may view."
The second verses seems even more apropos: "On, the storm and its fury broke today, crushing hopes that we cherish so dear."
I've always liked the way the second verse ended, though.
"Clouds and storms will it time pass away. The sun again will shine bright and clear."
The song's final verse is for true believers — and a different way of greeting: "Let us greet with a song of hope each day, though the moments be cloudy or fair. Let us trust in our Savior always, to keep us, everyone, in His care."
It then breaks into the chorus I've always found so inspiring, to keep on the sunny side.
The song concludes with "It will help us every day, it will brighten all the way, if we'll keep on the sunny side of life."
That's some great advice.
