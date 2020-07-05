RAMBLIN' ROUND: Ringo: It's his 'Birthday' too, now

Half of a Beatles reunion is better than none at all.
Ringo Starr is ready to celebrate his birthday with a little help from his friends — including Paul McCartney — and everyone's invited to the online event.
Starr announced the special birthday celebration on his website.
“As everyone knows I love gathering with fans for peace and love on my birthday," Starr said in announcing the event. "But this year, I want everyone to be safe at home — so I called up a few friends and we put this Big Birthday Show together so we could still celebrate my birthday with you all, with some great music for some great charities. I hope you will all join me! Peace and Love, Ringo.”
Starr planned the get-together to celebrate — drum roll, please — his 80th birthday! The energetic Starr still tours the world with his All-Starr Band, with the group pushing its 2020 tour dates forward to 2021 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Ringo's Big Birthday Show is set to be available free of charge on Ringo's YouTube channel, beginning at 7 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, July 7. While it's free, anyone who wants to donate will have a choice of four organizations Starr plans to benefit through the event.
It's a great way to mark the birthday of a musician who I've always contended is one of the great underrated drummers in rock music history. Look for any list of the top 10 greatest drummers in the genre and you'll often find Ringo unfairly omitted.
He knew how to bring exactly what was needed to every Beatles recording, with timing like a metronome. Just because he didn't bash away at his drum kit like Keith Moon often did with The Who, didn't mean Ringo didn't command a seismic level of technical expertise. He just knew when to use it and when to rein it in — all to the benefit of the song being performed.
From "Rain" to "Ticket to Ride," from "Come Together" to his only Beatles drum solo as part of the medley that precedes "The End" on "Abbey Road," Ringo added just the right touch.
He's finally been recognized with his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist as well as a Beatle, like the other three members of the Fab Four. Like McCartney, he's also been knighted. He's officially Sir Ringo.
One of those set to help Ringo celebrate his birthday is a guy who knows a bit about continuing to perform long after celebrating his 80th birthday — Willie Nelson. Willie turned 87 on April 29. He's continued to be a road dog — or was until the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on music tours, not only int he U.S., but around the world.
McCartney is not that far behind Ringo. He celebrated his 78th birthday on June 18.
Ringo's birthday show is set to include what is being called "unique home performances" along with previously unseen concert footage from McCartney and Ringo's brother-in-law Joe Walsh. Also included are Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr. Ben Harper and Sheila E, among others.
Also included is the premiere of Ringo's "Give More Love." It includes Willie, Jackson Browne, Steve Earle, Elvis Costello, Peter Frampton, Keb Mo, Rodney Crowell, T Bone Burnette, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald Rodney Crowell and even ol' "Up Against the Wall Redneck Mother" singer himself, Ray Wylie Hubbard.
While watching the event online is offered free, anyone who wants to donate will have a choice of four organizations Starr plans to benefit through the event. They include Musicares, the David Lynch Foundation, Black Lives Matter Global Network and Water Aid.
Although Ringo hasn't blown out any candles yet, he's already made his birthday wish known — for a wave of peace and love to go around the world.
Every year since 2008 Ringo has hosted an event and issued an invitation for "everyone, everywhere" to either say or think "peace and love" or else to post it at #peacenandlove on July 7 at noon their local time.
More details are on Ringo's Facebook Page. Ringo says the event is set to begin in New Zealand and conclude in Hawaii. (He originally hoped to hold an outside event this year with family and friends at Capitol Records in Los Angeles, but cancelled those plans due to COVID 19.)
No doubt skeptics will scoff, but that won't faze true believers. I'm reminded of a Nick Lowe song, also popularized by Elvis Costello.
It includes the lines: "As I walked on through troubled times, my spirt gets so downhearted sometimes. So where are the strong? And who are the trusted? And where is the harmony, sweet harmony?"
The song's title as well as its chorus asks the musical question: "What's So Funny 'Bout Peace, Love and Understanding?"
No doubt there will be plenty of "harmony, sweet harmony" ongoing during Ringo's birthday celebration.
I'm just hoping somebody sings The Beatles White Abum classic "Birthday."
It's up to you, Sir Paul.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
