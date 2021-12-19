Michael Nesmith and his band recorded one of my favorite albums — and when I say his band, I’m not talking about The Monkees.
I’m referring to the group known as Michael Nesmith & The First National Band, the band he put together after he left the first, more famous group to which he belonged.
I felt saddened to learn of Nesmith’s passing on Dec. 10, with his family issuing a statement saying he had died at home, with the cause attributed to a heart ailment.
Nesmith rocketed to fame in 1966 as the wool hat-wearing member of The Monkees, the band famously put together by television producers who wanted to make a weekly TV series in hopes it would generate some of the following The Beatles achieved through their first two movies: “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Help!”
After Nesmith left The Monkees, he formed The First National Band, featuring virtuoso Red Rhodes on steel guitar, along with drummer Johnny Ware and his pre-Monkees buddy John London on bass. Nesmith held down lead vocals and usually played a 12-string electric guitar for the country-oriented group.
Nesmith must have come by his love of country music naturally. Born in Houston and raised in Dallas, he joined the U.S. Air Force before graduating high school.
If he joined the Air Force to see the world, he didn’t get far. He served at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, then on to Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls.
Finally getting out of Texas, Newsmith was transferred to the then-Clinton-Sherman Air Base near Burns Flat, in Oklahoma. It’s since closed and was converted to an air industrial park.
After Nesmith completed his military service, he headed to Los Angeles, getting a gig as emcee on open mic “Hoot Night” at the famed Troubadour Club in LA. A new band named The Stone Poneys, featuring the then-unheralded Linda Ronstadt, recorded his song “Different Drum,” and took it to #13 on the national record charts.
All four members of The Monkees — Nesmith, along with Davy Jones, Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz — became members of the band by answering an ad seeking “folk & roll musicians” for a new TV show offering parts for four “insane boys.”
I came across a video clip this week of Nesmith’s original screen test for “The Monkees,” which consisted of little else than being filmed while answering questions. Nesmith, who rode a motorcycle to the audition, wore a wool hat to keep his hear from getting messed up by the wind on the ride over.
When entering the audition room, Nesmith looks at a framed painting on the wall and hilariously acts as if he’s looking into a mirror while straightening his cap and hair. His audition must have gone well. After all the others were completed, someone said “Let’s bring back that kid with the wool hat!”
The Monkees — both the band and the TV show — shot to fame. “The Monkees” aired on NBC for two years from 1966-68 and won two Emmy Awards.
As a member of The Monkees, Nesmith won worldwide fame, helped sell millions of records and ultimately left the group. He formed the First National Band as his next major musical project and in the process help pioneer a new genre.
Michael Nesmith and The First National Band were among the vanguard of the burgeoning country rock music movement. It started a couple of years earlier around the time The Byrds released their straight country album “Sweetheart of the Rodeo.”
Even if Michael Nesmith & The First National Band were not the first rockers with country music flirtations, they were certainly in the vanguard. All of that would have mattered little if Nesmith — known by his nickname Nez — and the band had not delivered, but deliver they did.
Signed to RCA, Nesmith had a batch of songs already written when they recorded their first album, “Magnetic South.”
In a year filled with some of the greatest records ever — including “Let It Be” by The Beatles and “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel — Nesmith and the First National Band’s first single “Joanne” climbed to #21 on the 1970 Billboard chart.
It remains a compelling song to this day, with Nesmith’s alluring lyrics coupled with Rhodes’ floating steel guitar lines working together to create a timeless mood.
When Nesmith sings “Her name was Joanne and she lived in a meadow by a pond,” the song takes flight, especially when he gets to the word “pond” and sends his voice a full octave higher in a yodel-like falsetto that’s one of my favorite vocal performances ever.
The idyllic mood doesn’t last long, though, as Nesmith relates with his distinctive rhymes: “Then the woman she was drove her on with desperation, and I saw as she went a most hopeless situation.”
Nesmith and The First National Band weren’t able to capitalize on the song’s success as it climbed the U.S. charts, though. They were already booked to play a series of dates in Britain.
Another release, “Silver Moon,” sounded almost as good as “Joanne” and gave Nesmith and the band two hits that year.
When some of the original First National Band members departed, Nesmith, always a joker, put together another group, and dubbed it The Second National Band.
Nesmith’s post Monkees-career careened beyond the 1970s. In 1981, when a record executive asked him to put together a video “promotional clip” for his new single “Rio,” Nesmith agreed — but soon realized he did not know what the executive meant when referring to a promotional clip.
While it could have been something as simple as lip synching to the record, Nesmith, through his Pacific Arts company, instead put together a video film production of an entire album. It’s called “Elephant Parts” with a different video for each song — an album not only to be listened to, but watched as well.
Nesmith opens it with a shot of a himself sitting on beach, daydreaming. Dressed in a tropical shirt, the now bearded Nesmith is soon flying through space, his arms outstretched like an aircraft, with three comely ladies dressed in tropical clothing joining him in flight. It segues into a 1930s-styled black and white film, complete with vintage clothing and microphones — and that’s only two elements.
In 1981, that was downright revolutionary. It led to Nesmith’s program “PopClips” on Nickelodeon, and today is recognized as the forerunner and direct inspiration for MTV.
“Elephant Parts” also led to Nesmith receiving the first-ever Grammy award for a long-form video.
By the way, Nesmith’s mother Bette invented the substance known as Liquid Paper — a lifesaver in those typewriter- driven days. When she passed, he inherited millions of dollars.
In the meantime, The Monkees found a whole new audience when MTV — ironically pioneered by Nesmith — began playing reruns of their 1960s TV show in 1986.
Jones, Dolenz and Tork reformed and went on tour, playing to sold-out audiences and giving acclaimed performances. Nesmith declined to join the tour, citing his many business interests. However, he surprised the audience one night at the Greek Theatre in LA, joining his former bandmates for an encore. When Nesmith steps onstage the audience reacts with a mighty roar.
Meanwhile, Nesmith decided to bring back his other group, forming a new version of the First National Band, which this time included two of his sons and Pete Finney on steel guitar. I’ve seen several reviews stating that Nesmith seemed visibly surprised and touched at the enthusiastic reception they got when performing concerts.
Nesmith, who hadn’t participated in most of the previous reunions by his fellow members of The Monkees, finally hooked up with Mickey Dolenz, following the passing of Peter Tork and Davy Jones. Nesmith and Dolenz teamed up in 2018 for a concert tour named “The Monkees Present: The Michael and Micky Show.”
They also successfully toured in 2019 and 2021, with their last concert coming just last month on Nov. 14 at The Greek Theatre in LA.
While Dolenz, at 76, just two years younger than Nesmith, seemed a cauldron of energy, leaping about and striding along the stage, Nesmith appeared a little frail — but he stilled turned in a moving performance. What a trouper!
The last song of his own Nesmith performed and sang with Dolenz was “Listen to the Band,” which is sound advice — whether it’s The First National Band, The Second National Band, one of his solo endeavors or yes, The Monkees.
Put all preconceptions aside and like Nez said, just “Listen to the Band.”
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
