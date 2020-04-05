FILE - This June 15, 2019 file photo shows John Prine performing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. The family of John Prine says the singer-songwriter is critically ill and has been placed on a ventilator while being treated for COVID-19-type symptoms. A message posted on Prine's Twitter page Sunday, March 29, 2020 said the “Angel from Montgomery” singer has been hospitalized since Thursday and his condition worsened on Saturday.