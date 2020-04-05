Members of the music world are among those stricken with COVID-19, including some of my favorites.
Musical artists who've announced they've tested positive for COVID-19 include Jackson Browne, folksinger Tom Rush, Ray Benson, who is the frontman and bandleader for Asleep at the Wheel, and Larry Campbell, the multi-instrumentalist and producer known for playing in the bands of Bob Dylan and Levon Helm.
Unfortunately, some well-regarded artists, such as Oklahoma country singer Joe Diffie and Adam Schlesinger, from Fountains of Wayne, have already succumbed to COVID-19.
Diffie was born in Tulsa and later his family moved around the country to cities such as San Antonio, Washington and Wisconsin, before returning to Oklahoma, where he graduated from Velma High School and then attended Cameron University in Lawton. He later moved to Duncan where he worked at a foundry and played in gospel and bluegrass bands before deciding to move to Nashville, where he recorded numerous hits, including his highest-selling album, "Third Rock from the Sun."
Schlesinger, whose band, Fountains of Wayne, is known for hit such as "Stacy's Mom," also had an active musical career outside the band. He is in that elite group of artists who have been nominated for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards, winning in the Grammy and Emmy categories.
As of early Friday, other musicians who have tested positive for COVID-19 were still holding on.
Highly-regarded Songwriters Hall of Fame member John Prine remained on a ventilator, according to an update his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine placed on social media Thursday night. Prine had been in intensive care for eight days as of Thursday, has pneumonia in both lungs and is being treated for other issues through antibiotics, she said.
Although she said he is very ill, she remained hopeful he could return home where his family can take care of him.
"I don't have the words to adequately Thank You for all the outpouring of love and prayers that John and our family have received this last week," she said in the update. "Please continue to send Love, Prayers and Positive Energy to John. He needs us now more than ever. John loves you and I love you too."
Prine served as the featured artist in a Ramblin' Round column back on Nov, 24, 2018, titled "Induct John Prine, Please." At the time, Prine had been nominated for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame as well as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The Songwriters Hall of Fame enthusiastically inducted Prine, but the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame passed him by. Still, other honors came his way, including his selection as a 2020 recipient of a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award from The Recording Academy.
Prine is the writer of such enduring songs such as "Hello in There," "Paradise" and "Angel from Montgomery," all of which were featured on his 1971 debut album, "John Prine." Although Prine's debut came fully-loaded with what would become classic songs, he's remained an active artist.
His most recent album, the 2018 release "The Tree of Forgiveness," debuted a No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 albums charts and at No. 2 on the country charts. Prine also racked up awards at the 2019 Americana Honors and Awards, winning Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for "The Tree of Forgiveness" and Song of the Year for "Summer's End," a song he co-wrote with Pat McLaughlin.
With news of Prine's illness, his fellow artists have been reaching out to him, including Joan Baez, who released a video of herself singing "Hello in There" — Prine's empathetic song about reaching out to the lonely and isolated, originally featured on her 1975 album, "Diamonds & Rust."
It also featured the song "Fountain of Sorrow" by Jackson Browne.
Browne self-reported his diagnosis of COVID-19 a number of days ago and at the time he said he didn't feel too badly and was trying to recover at home.
Some have speculated that Browne may have contracted the illness at the Beacon Theatre in New York, on March 12 during the Love Rocks benefit concert. That's around the same time the state playoff basketball tournaments were being canceled in Oklahoma due to COVID-19.
Although there was not a live audience and the New York concert was live-streamed, many of the musicians were clustered together onstage at several points.
Still, neither Browne, nor Larry Campbell, who also also performed at the concert, named the event as the source of their illness. Browne noted he caught a flight from California, which also has a high rate of COVID-19 cases, for the New York concert, and Campbell noted he had been in Washington state prior to the Beacon event.
Campbell recently announced his fever broke and he is on the road to recovery after self-isolating alone at home, sending his wife. Teresa Williams, to an apartment for her own safety.
In Prine's case, his wife, Fiona, has already recovered from COVID-19.
Hello in there, John. Here's hoping he will be able to join her soon. It's too soon for summer's end.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.