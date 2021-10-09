In 1898 Conrad Maass, of El Reno, confessed to killing his wife by shooting her with a shotgun and then running her remains through a meat grinder to hide her body from authorities. He was sentenced to life-in-prison in October 1899, and went to Leavenworth, Kansas, where he was declared insane. He returned to the Blaine County, OK jail in Watonga, where he remained until 1910 awaiting construction of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. The “Mad Artist” arrived in McAlester on March 27, 1910.
Maass was 30 years old in 1897 when he came from his native Germany to Blaine County — a part of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Indian reservation opened to homestead settlement by the Land Run of April 19, 1892. Conrad Maas appeared in the county seat of Watonga with considerable money and his 18-year-old wife, Martha.
The couple took a claim in the most remote of the rural districts, four miles west of Bridgeport, a crossing on the South Canadian to the Wichita-Caddo reservation where cattlemen still grazed large herds under lease agreements with the Indians. In the side of a hill, Maass constructed and furnished a two-room dugout, roofed and lined it with split logs, and equipped it with a fireplace for winter. The following spring, he planted corn and grain sorghums.
Maas worked hard in his primitive surroundings but had difficulty adjusting to the democratic ways of his scattered neighbors. He was especially hostile to the Indians and cowboys south of the river. When he did speak it was with a guttural, almost unintelligible accent. His saving graces were his hard work and obvious love for his pretty wife. They were often seen in the fields together and walked hand-in-hand on the streets when shopping in Watonga.
It was believed that prior to coming to America Maass had served in the German army. Such speculation gained credence when he began receiving letters from the old country. Some of them, as Watonga’s postmaster revealed, bore return addresses of a Count von Maas and a Count von Hohenstein. One letter was said to have bore the imperial stamp of the Kaiser in Berlin. A German shopkeeper in Watonga suggested that Conrad Maas was a high-born member of the Hohenzollerns, Prussia’s ruling dynasty.
On a bitterly cold day — Monday December 15, 1898 — Maass drove into a Watonga livery stable, saying he would like to board his team while away on urgent business. He carried a suitcase and seemed anxious to catch the train for Kansas City.
Asked about his wife, Maass said, “It iss not possible for her to go. ” He hesitated, then confided to the surprised attendant, “She is going to ave a baby. I didn’t 'vant' to burden her with care of the animals. But I am 'voried' about her safety in this country 'vile' I am gone.”
Word soon spread of the German’s departure and his wife’s delicate condition. Snow began falling that evening and continued for two days. When the weather broke the morning of December 8, a Mrs. Nancy Banks decided to look in on the woman and drove to the Maass farm.
The place seemed deserted. No smoke came from the chimney and there were no tracks in the snow that had drifted across the doorway. Mrs. Banks pounded on the locked door but got no answer. Puzzled and alarmed, she returned to her buggy and made a hard drive to Sheriff J.K. Kenney’s office in Watonga.
Sheriff Kenney and Deputy J.D. Marion rode to the dugout at once. Unable to rouse anyone, they broke in and found a scene of horror.
It appeared that Martha Maass had just finished breakfast when an intruder surprised her. She had attempted to defend herself with a double -barreled shotgun, which the attacker seized, emptying both barrels at her. The weapon lay in a pool of dried blood under the table. The woman had left a trail of gore from the kitchen into the bedroom where her body lay on the floor. The second blast had “blown her head almost entirely off.” Stray pellets were imbedded in the kitchen ceiling and walls. Portions of her flesh were “distributed about both rooms, having been torn away and mutilated by rats.”
The dugout had not been pilfered, and the lawmen discounted robbery as a motive. The killer had locked the door as he fled, the officers theorized, to discourage early discovey of the crime by a passerby. The investigation might have gone off on a dozen tangents, except for two things. A final examination of the woman’s body revealed she was not pregnant, and that she was already dead the day Conrad Mass left town.
Cached behind a loose stone in the fireplace were found several letters from Germany received by Conrad Maass. The officers took the letters to the German storekeeper in Watonga for interpretation.
“Maass was in the German army all right. He held the rank of a major. He was a high-born member of the Hohenzollerns, the ruling dynasty—a friend of young Wilhelm himself, who was head of the Order of the Eagles, a secret society sworn to uphold and protect one another. His brother-in-law was Supreme Judge Reiss of Berlin. Count von Maass was a brother and Count von Hohenstein an uncle. They were urging him to return to his homeland. Wilhelm had even agreed to restore his commission if he would give up Martha Muller. Seems he gave up his army career to marry a commoner. Seems Marth Muller was the root of his trouble — caused him to resign his commission and elope with her to America.”
The shopkeeper continued, “Seems your next step, sheriff, is to find Conrad Maass.” A murder warrant was issued by Blaine County and attorney J.H. Campbell and the officers were compiling a list of Maass' possible whereabouts, when a telegram from Canadian County Sheriff Cosby at El Reno informed Kenney, “I think we have your man.”
Maass staunchly denied that he had murdered his wife. However, confronted with demands and explanations of his claim of his wife’s pregnancy and his sudden departure, he became confused and stammering.
The Insanity Board of Blaine County judged Maass insane. Nevertheless, Maass waived a preliminary hearing. In February 1899, a grand jury indicted Maass for murder; he was tried and convicted and given a life sentence.
On several occasions German relatives arrived in Oklahoma to attempt to secure Maass' release. Had they been successful Maass may have played a prominent role in the Kaiser’s army during World War I. Instead, he was assigned to painting prison wagons and the mule barn.
While on the painting detail, Maass managed to smuggle a large brush and some paint to his cell. With bits of wood and bristles he fashioned small art brushes. He had studied painting during his early years at the University of Berlin, but gave up the hobby for his military career. He turned to it now to escape the realities of prison life.
Maass worked in secret, at night, mixing shades and experimenting. His first painting was on a window curtain in his cell. When the warden discovered it, he found the painting so striking that, instead of disciplining Maas, he gave him permission to paint. As his skill increased, Maass duplicated the English artist Thomas Gainsborough’s notable canvas, “The Blue Boy” and interpreted Christ at Gethsemane. President Warren G. Harding had just commuted a man’s death sentence, and while Maass knew nothing of Harding, he painted his portrait because he had done this for a prisoner.
Substantial offers were made for some of Maass’ works, but he was not interested in profits. He sold his painting to guards, prison officials, and visiting state representatives at five dollars each—no more, no less. Several of his best pieces he donated to the prison; they were framed and hung in the dining hall.
In 1923, considerable public sentiment was that Maas had sufficiently paid for his crime. Even the people of Blaine County were in agreement. But Maass told them that liberation was no privilege for him. The World War had wrought such changes in his homeland that life there no longer appealed to him. Relatives who might have taken care of him were deceased or could not be located. He shared, “If I left prison. I could not paint. This is all of life. Forget about me.” In 1927 and again in 1934 Maas was again offered a pardon. Maas refused both.
Nearing 70, Maass had produced more than 50 paintings and was putting the final strokes on four of his finest. One was a Biblical scene of Joseph, Mary and Jesus fleeing into Egypt. The others were temporal scenes of the first Thanksgiving in America, Napoleon at Waterloo, and one titled “Culture,” depicting a group of American Indians studying the alphabet. Each was approximately 16 feet wide and 10 feet high. The canvases occupied the compass points of the high circular prison rotunda, where visitors could observe them and fellow inmates and guards would point with pride to works done by one of their own.
Sunday afternoon, April 5, 1936 Maass was found slumped at his studio easel. He was rushed to the prison hospital. Doctors said it was his heart. Word came from the cell blocks that the inmates were pulling for his recovery, but he said nothing. He lapsed into a coma and died as he had lived, silent and alone. No one claimed his body, and at his request he was buried not at the prison cemetery but at McAlester’s Oak Hill Cemetery. Maass’ gravestone simply reads “Aufweidersehn” or “Good-bye.”
His paintings in the prison dining room were removed to a basement during a remodeling project years ago, and left to rot. In the late 1980s the ornate murals on chicory bedding were pulled from the metal grates that protruded from the cell walls, acting as beds which had looked down on years of Oklahoma State Prison history, including the 1973 riots. They were taken down with plans of restoration.
In 1987, Ahmad Moghbel, the chief conservator of the Fine Arts Center in Houston, evaluated the paintings and give the state Corrections Department an estimate on their restoration. “There is accumulation of dirt, bird and insect droppings, house paint and other foreign matters on the back,” Moghbel wrote in his assessment. “The wood stretchers (strainers) are attached mechanically to the frames and the attachment of canvas to the stretcher is weak. There is evidence of separation in many areas. The paintings bulge out towards the center, about 16”-20” outward.” “The varnish has darkened considerably, and there is evidence of dust, dirt, smoke, water stains, and other foreign matter on the surface.” He estimated the cost of restoration at $300,000.
That was simply too much money to spare, and as the years went on it became harder and harder to find anyone up to the task. The murals were laid flat and stored in a nearby building, hoping someday someone would recognize their importance enough to restore them. Unfortunately for Maass’ legacy, those paintings eventually would find themselves rolled up on top of a pile of supplies in a storage shed, where they languished for years before a former district attorney who had admired them when they hung from the prison walls wondered what had come of the brilliant depictions.
Over the years Corgan slowly pieced together portions of Maass’ story, and eventually he was able to gain access to the storage shed where the murals sat around 2010. There he discovered folding the murals had been a poor decision. Crease lines crisscrossed their surface, tearing away the paint. Others only survived in pieces, torn into long strips.
In a video Corgan took during his visit, inmates can be seen rolling the murals back up, dust kicking out in heavy, brown puffs. Thick piles of dirt remained on the floor where they had been unraveled.
In talks with the state Corrections Department, Corgan was able to help facilitate a deal, in which the murals would be given to a local artist for restoration.
From here, the whereabouts and status of the Maass murals are unclear.
Contact Mike Cathey at mwcathey@aol.com.
