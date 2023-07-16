Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107 degrees possible. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values around 110 or potentially higher. Parts of the area may be upgraded to an excessive heat warning later today or tonight for Tuesday as the forecast becomes more certain. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&