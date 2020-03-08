RAMBLIN' ROUND: Don't worry Hank 3; Hank Senior's in good company

Don't worry Hank Williams III.
Your grandfather, Hank Williams, doesn't need the Grand Ole Opry.
Hank Williams Sr. became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1949 and continued as a member until he was dismissed and his membership revoked for drinking alcohol and missing shows.
Even though the Opry famously fired him on Aug. 11, 1952, Williams went on to become a legend anyway — even being awarded a posthumous Pulitzer Prize in 2010 for his unique contributions to American music.
His music endures today through countless songs, ranging from ballads such as "Your Cheatin' Hear," "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" and "Cold, Cold Heart" to uptempo numbers such as "Hey Good Lookin'," and "Jambalaya" to his timeless gospel song "I Saw the Light."
His grandson Hank Williams III, also known as Shelton Hank Williams and Hank 3, has been pushing an online petition drive to have his grandfather reinstated as a Grand Ole Opry members.
Hank 3 started the online petition in 2003 and it has since collected more than 65,000 signatures. The movement has its own website, called Reinstate Hank Williams, the Hillbilly Shakespeare. The site says the petition is directed to Grand Ole Opry President Steve Buchanan.
However, Vice President and Executive Producer Dan Rogers recently told Rolling Stone that although Hank Williams would always be considered a treasured past member, there were no plans to reinstate him.
After Hank Williams died on Jan. 1, 1953, in the backseat of a car headed to a concert in Canton, Ohio, for what was hoped to be the beginning of a path back to the Grand Ole Opry, executives at the Opry maintained they never meant for his firing to be permanent, but rather a wake-up call.
Even Hank 3's site states Hank Williams was dismissed from the Opry with the understanding that he would sober up and return to the Grand Ole Opry stage, but he passed away before he could make that return.
Since his passing, Williams' legend has only grew — and no doubt will continue to do so, whether or not the Grand Ole Opry ever reinstates him.
Despite the recent lack of encouragement from Opry executives, Hank 3 is continuing with his online petition. Who knows? Someday the Opry management will change again and perhaps he will find a more receptive ear.
Regardless, it will have little effect on the tremendous legacy of Hank Williams — because his songs continue to be sang from the stage of the Grand Ole Opry even if he is no longer an official member.
Opry representatives say they consider several things before inviting someone to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
They include critical and commercial success, respect for the history of county music and a commitment to appearing on the Grand Ole Opry programs.
I think it's the third part that's key — the commitment to perform on the Grand Ole Opry stage.
Even if Hank Senior is never reinstated as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, he's in great — and I mean great — company.
Some of the most well-known artists in country music history never became members of the Grand Ole Opry. That doesn't mean they never performed at the Grand Ole Opry — they just never became official members.
Sure, it might have been fun or the fulfillment of a childhood dream — but there was that commitment to appearing on the Opry shows and broadcasts. These days it requires at least 12 shows a year — but back in the 1960s, artists were required to commit to at least 26 shows a year.
A number of major artists thought twice about that commitment — especially for the Saturday night shows. They could perform at a venue their own management booked during a national or evan an international tour with the likelihood of a much larger paycheck at the end of the night, or they could take what might be a very long trek back to Nashville to fulfill their Grand Ole Opry obligations.
So who else is not a member of the Grand Ole Opry?
I'd start with Willie Nelson, the Red-Headed Stranger. He became a member in 1964, with his membership lapsing in the 1990s. He's done alright without being reinstated as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
Another is Merle Haggard. A product of Bakersfield, California, from his transplanted Oklahoma parents, Haggard never became an official member of the Grand Ole Opry, preferring to touring the nation's highways and byways without having to rush to Nashville to keep those Opry performance commitments.
George Strait? Not a member. Apparently, he felt the same during his heavy touring career and now has no interest in having to travel from his Texas home to Nashville 12 times a year to keep commitments to the Grand Ole Opry.
Other non-Grand Ole Opry members include Oklahoma's own Toby Keith, Dwight Yoakam, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Alabama and Brooks and Dunn.
I think Hank Williams has done more for the Grand Ole Opry than it ever did for him — bringing country music not only to the faithful, but thousands of others who first came to the genre because of his songs.
That's better than any Grand Ole Opry membership.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.