Priddle announces bid for Ward 4 council seat

My vision for McAlester is simple – McAlester is the “jewel” of SE Oklahoma. The City, businesses and community organizations need to work towards being the best they can be so that not only do we handle our City affairs appropriately but we create a community environment where our businesses thrive and our City attracts new businesses.
There are many differences between myself and my opponent. These differences range from experience and understanding of the City and the various organizations within the City to my support of ongoing infrastructure upgrades for the City. I have always been involved in the community and that involvement has included being Mayor to serving on many boards and initiatives. This experience has allowed me to be good at coming up with creative solutions to problems. The City developed a four year plan to update the older main “feeder” pipes that feed water to our City. Although I publicly supported the projects my opponent was against the projects and how to pay for them and spoke out against them. The citizens of McAlester voted overwhelmingly — 80% in favor of doing the sales tax and allowing the City to utilize a fixed rate 1.9% loan to get those projects done quickly. I believe that was the right choice in both cases! Leadership — not obstruction is always better.
During my term as Mayor we enhanced our water purification/distribution system with water tower refurbishments without an additional cost to citizens. In addition I appointed the first Ethics Board for the City; corrected financial audit deficiencies and brought McAlester to BBB+ rated City; facilitated through the Choctaw Nation for the building of the 4th First Station at no cost to the City of McAlester and many other things too numerous to mention.
I am a strong proponent of healthcare having served on the McAlester Regional Hospital Foundation and the McAlester Regional Health Care Board of Trustees. Our Priddle Family Scholarship fund has funded 102 scholarships to KTC nursing students in the past seven years — our family cares about health care and works hard every year to help make it better for all McAlester citizens. In my opinion — strong, local health care which allows our citizens to receive treatment locally rather than traveling to Tulsa or Oklahoma City for treatment is critical for our future.
I’m asking for your vote for 4th Ward Councilman for a brighter future for McAlester.
