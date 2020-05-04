Pam Smith announces bid for county court clerk

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is not an endorsement of a candidate. Each candidate is offered one announcement with a picture in the News-Capital at no charge. The announcement will be limited to 400 words and will run at the top of the opinion page. Campaign announcements will not be guaranteed to publish on a particular day. We will not publish the announcement on Saturdays. Any candidate interested in running this free announcement should contact the newsroom by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com or calling 918-421-2022.
My name is Pam Smith and I’m asking for your vote June 30 for the office of Pittsburg County Court Clerk.
I am a lifetime resident of Pittsburg County and have been married for 33 years to Kevin. We have two grown daughters, Andrea and Rylee. I was born and raised in Pittsburg County by Jiles and Louise Baker. My dad was a carpenter-roofer and mom was a seamstress. My parents raised me and my sisters in church with strong Christian values and sound moral work principles. I went to elementary school in McAlester. My family and I then moved to the Frink Chambers area where I graduated the eighth grade. My high school years were at Savanna High School and completed at Pittsburg High School. I continued my education at EOSC and ECU, receiving a bachelor’s degree in Business and Human Resources with Academic Honors. I have owned and operated several successful businesses and supervised numerous employees. My experience as a business owner has given me the opportunity to manage employees and complete reports and budgets in a timely manner.
I have over 30 years experience in owning, operating and managing numerous successful businesses which include several years working in the court clerk’s office. During the years I worked in the court clerk’s office, I was cross-trained in all departments and was also a courtroom clerk for the district and associate judges.
I, Pam Smith will bring unity back to the office. I will be a daily hands-on working court clerk. I have the experience to balance budgets and the knowledge of working with county POs and receiving reports. I have completed motion dockets as well as disposition dockets while working in the court clerk’s office. I have the business experience to maintain and balance the budget and live within the realms of it. I have many hours in computer programming as well as office procedures. I have collected fees as well as disbursed them effectively.
I have the experience and education as well as sound moral work principles to be the court clerk for you, the voters of Pittsburg County. I will dedicate myself to bring unity and stability back into the office. I will be an in office, hands-on working court clerk!
