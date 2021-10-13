Since the first domesticated cats appeared in Egypt over 5,000 years ago, their charm, inventiveness and playfulness have made them popular pets.
Yet, they still remain mysterious and h many myths surround them.
Myth #1: A cat can see in the dark.
A cat has vertical pupils that expand to let her see well in dim light. She needs only 116 of the light that a person does to see and she also has about 30 whiskers which help her get around. However, she does not have special eyesight that lets her see in complete darkness.
Myth #2: A cat is nocturnal.
Cats are by nature crepuscular which means that they are most active at dawn and dusk when their prey is moving about. Most indoor cats tend to follow the dawn and dusk activity rather than being active at night.
That's why your cat wakes you at the same time every morning even on those days when you could be sleeping in. Most house cats will adapt their activity to the routines of their households.
Myth #3: Cats always land on their feet.
If the cat falls a short distance, she can usually land on her feet. The cat's skeleton is the reason they can right themselves so quickly.
Cats don't have a collarbone and their backbones have a lot of flexibility. Since they have more movement in their front legs they can more easily bend and rotate their bodies so they are more likely to land on their feet. Their feet and front legs can absorb the impact.
Even though cats are graceful, agile and sure footed most of the time, they can be hurt or killed in a fall. Although a cat can right herself during a long fall, her legs won't be able to absorb all of the impact. Even a fall of a short distance can cause serious injuries if she lands awkwardly.
Myth #4: Cats hate water.
Many, many cats dislike baths. Cats don't like surprises.
They would prefer to decide for themselves if they want to get in the bath or not. They don't like being grabbed and dunked in the water. Some cats, though, find running water fascinating.
They will paw at dripping faucets, drink from it or coax for the faucet to be turned on. Kittens and young cats find sinks, tubs and showers a great source of entertainment. A few cats even like to swim if it is completely their idea.
Myth #5: Cats are loners.
Even though outdoor cats are solitary hunters, most will choose to live in the company of other cats near a source of food. Young males will leave the area and go off on their own
Kittens who join a human family become part of that family and will easily fit into a multi-cat household. They will even form close friendships with dogs.
Myth #6: Cats only purr when they are happy.
Purring is a form of communication. If your cat is relaxed and purring, she is happy.
Many cats also purr when they are hungry. It may be a purr mixed with an unpleasant cry or meow. Purring helps a kitten bond with her mother and mother cats use it like a lullaby. Some cats use purring as a way to sooth themselves if they are hurting.
Myth #7: Cats have nine lives.
Although we wish otherwise, cats have only one life like the rest of us.
To adopt a cat visit the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The phone number is 918-423-7803. It is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The adoption fee for a cat is $15. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
