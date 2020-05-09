Bringing a new puppy home causes a great deal of excitement for everyone. The puppy will already have had more than enough for one day. He has left his mother and littermates, had a trip in a car — maybe his first — arriving at a new place with new people to feed and take care of him, a new bed, new smells, new noises and, possibly, new animals to meet. Try not to exhaust him. Give him plenty of time to rest. Young puppies spend a lot of their day sleeping.
Introduce him to new people one at a time. Don’t let young children pick him up until he has become used to them. Other family pets should be introduced carefully.
Choose a quiet corner of the kitchen or living area for him to eat in. Get him a heavy bowl that he can’t move around and a large water bowl. Show him where they are.
Puppies are very curious. Beware of dangling electrical cords, cups of hot coffee and scattered toys. A baby gate will keep him away from forbidden areas. Put anything you value safely out of his tiny teeth.
By the end of his first day busy day in his new home, he will be ready for bed. He doesn’t need a fancy dog bed. At least not yet. If you buy one now, he will outgrow it very soon. A simple cardboard box with a cut out opening in the front will do for a while. Line it with towels or a blanket so he will be comfortable. A wrapped hot water bottle will give him something to cuddle, especially if the weather is cool.
Before you put him to bed for the night, be sure he has had enough to eat and had adequate opportunities to out outside to relieve himself. You may have to get up in the night to take him out again until he gets older and can wait until morning. Place him in his bed and leave the room quietly. Don’t make a big fuss about saying goodnight. Ignore any whining or else he will learn that whining is a good way to get what he wants. If he sleeps in your bedroom the first few nights, don’t pick him up when he whimpers. That might become a behavior that is hard to change later.
When you bring your puppy home, there are some things that he will need to get started. Take him to the vet during the first week for a good checkup and any shots that he needs. Get him a collar and identity tag.
Make sure that the collar fits properly and is not too tight or too loose. You will have to replace it as he grows so you may want to get an inexpensive nylon one. He will also need two leashes. One should be a strong, short leash for walking and the other a longer flexible leash for training him. Be sure he has a safe environment. Remove all potential dangers from his reach. Fence off all out-of-bounds areas of your house and yard so he can’t get into trouble. A portable indoor kennel or playpen is a good investment if you have to leave him alone for a short time.
Most important, perhaps, is a variety of safe, durable dog toys to keep him entertained and distract him from your belongings.
The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West St. in McAlester. The hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee is $20 for dogs and $15 for cats. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
