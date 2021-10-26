There is nothing more appealing that a fluffy kitten with her huge eyes and comical ways. They are very hard to resist.
It is best for the kitten if she stays with her mother until she is twelve weeks old. By playing and interacting with her mother and siblings she learns what is acceptable behavior for her. Plus, her mother's milk provides all the nutrients and antibodies she needs for the first three months.
She doesn't know all that she needs to know about being a cat yet and simply isn't ready to leave her mother.
Look for a kitten that is alert and playful, especially in the morning and early evening. That's when a kitten is most active and on the prowl. If she seems sluggish and has dull, sleepy eyes at these times, she may be ill. Raising a kitten requires some effort and a lot of good information.
To keep her healthy, give her a proper diet. At eight weeks, kittens are fully weaned and happy to eat solid food-and lots of it. She needs a high intake of food to support her rapid rate of growth. Her small stomach can only handle a small amount of food at a time.
Therefore, she requires four or five small meals a day. She may eat more readily from a plate than a bowl. At six months the amount of food can be increased and the number of meals reduced to two or three. Talk to your vet about recommendations for feeding her. Read the list of ingredients on the cat food bags and cats and choose what is appropriate for her needs. Don't feed her table scraps. Keep fresh water available for her at all times.
Choose a kitten with clear skin and has no sign of fleas. Be sure that she has no flaky skin or patches where hair is missing. This could be an indication of ringworm, which is very hard to get rid of. Have your kitten inoculated for diseases. Ask your vet about what she needs and how often. Remember to have your kitten spayed if she is a female or neutered if he is a male so you won't be adding to the number of kittens who can't find homes. Plus, your cat will be more likely to live a longer and healthier life.
There is undoubtably a lot of pleasure and satisfaction in watching a kitten grow up to be a healthy loving adult cat. However, keep in mind that a kitten requires a lot of attention. A playful and inquisitive kitten will get into all kinds of mischief if she is bored. You may come home and find your home trashed. Get her some toys that are made for kittens. They should be small enough for her to toss around and carry, but big enough so that she can't swallow them.
They need to be soft enough that she can chew them. She will be teething and will need something to try her new teeth on. Kittens will happily play with the simplest of things. The best toy for a kitten is another kitten. They will adjust more quickly to their new home and provide company for each other when you aren't home. You will have double the fun.
Kittens are active, mischievous and destructive. Take the same precautions with her as you would with a young child. Keep small items that she could swallow and electrical cords out of her reach. She will soon grow out of the most difficult problems. Use her name often so she learns it.
A kitten is one of the least troublesome pets. You may enjoy her so much that you will want to adopt another.
You can adopt a dog at the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter at 1206 N. West St. in McAlester. The hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee for a dog is $20. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.