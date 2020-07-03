Summertime in Oklahoma simply is not complete without a 4-H camp. While the format of these camps has moved online during the COVID-19 pandemic, 4-H’ers are having just as much fun as always.
This holds true for the current STEM camps taking place. Former 4-H’ers who are now college students are making their online debut teaching a wide variety of STEM-related subjects, said Jeff Sallee, professor with the Oklahoma 4-H STEM Program in the State 4-H Office.
“We’ve done STEM camps for a few years and they’ve been very popular. We’ve gotten off to a great start and we’re looking forward to the camps continuing through mid-August,” Sallee said. “It’s exciting to see how our STEMists and club members are using technology to continue teaching and learning during these unprecedented times we currently are experiencing.”
Youth who participate in the camps will have the opportunity to do hands-on learning and experience the world of science, technology, engineering and math. Sallee said there is a great lineup of camps that will continue throughout the summer, including gardening, weather, camping, food science, chemistry, farm to fork, science fair workshop, COID camp, wearable tech and wind power. STEM camps are open to all youth regardless of 4-H membership. The summer will end with a science fair and photography contest.
To register for each camp, go to the STEM Camps website and click the register button by each camp. The camps are designed for youth ages 8 to 12. Older youth can use the camps for workshop training and go teach their own STEM workshops.
Here’s a little taste of what each of the remaining camps will cover:
Gardening, July 6-10: Become a master gardener with this week-long program focusing on flowers, vegetables and everything in between. Learn about soil quality, produce, as well as tips and tricks. Can you dig it?
Weather, July 6-10: From tornadoes to the water cycle, follow this series of activities designed to help you better understand Oklahoma weather. Grab your rain gear because there’s a 100% chance of fun.
Camping, July 13-17: Who doesn’t love the outdoors and camping. Participants in this camp will start by learning proper shelter techniques and follow up with cooking outdoors, stargazing and the best camp snack ever - s’mores.
Food Science, July 15-17: Are you curious why your cookies and cakes rise in the oven? What about why cuts of meat have particular shapes. This three-day camp covers a little bit of meat and food science for curious minds.
Chemistry, July 20-24: Participants will explore the world of chemistry through various experiments that will turn the kitchen into a laboratory.
Farm to Fork, July 20-24: Have you ever wondered where your food comes from? In this camp, you’ll explore how we get the food we eat and highlight the importance of the farm.
Science Fair Workshop, July 20: Looking ahead to your science fair? Let the STEMists walk you through the step-by-step setup of a science experiment. Each participant will receive feedback on their projects.
COVID Camp, July 27-31: If you or a loved one has been affected by the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, this is a camp for you. From sewing, problem solving or making your own hand sanitizer, campers will learn self-sufficiency skills.
Wearable Tech, July 28-31: Masks are now seen everywhere and are used to help protect people from outside germs. Learn how to make masks this in exciting camp. Participants will practice sewing and special techniques so they can hop on the new fashion trend with a custom face mask.
Wind Power, Aug. 3-7: Everyone knows Oklahoma has a lot of wind. In this camp, you’ll learn how wind can be used as a power source.
“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback about the camps that already have taken place this summer,” Sallee said. “Obviously, we’d love to be doing these camps face-to-face, but thanks to technology, we’re still able to bring you a summer full of fun and learning.”
For more information about the STEM Camp program, contact Sallee at 405-744-8885 orjeff.sallee@okstate.edu.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
