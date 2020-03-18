The Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development Program is pleased to announce the 2020 Dr. Ron and Linda Sholar 4-H Essay Contest. Ron and Linda Sholar are sponsoring this annual writing contest for Oklahoma 4-H members age 13 and older as of September 1, 2019.
Purpose
The purpose of the essay contest is to:
1. Provide participants an opportunity to express themselves in regard to the impact of 4-H on their home state of Oklahoma and the influence of 4-H on them personally.
2. Encourage the development of excellent skills of written expression.
Theme
The theme for the essay is: "How can Oklahoma 4-H Change a Community?”
All entries should be submitted to:
Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development Program
Attn: Cathleen Taylor
State Specialist – Leadership and Civic Engagement, 205 4-H Youth Development Building Stillwater, OK 74078-6063
Entries must be postmarked on or before the entry deadline of April 30, 2020. All entries become the property of the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development Program.
Description, Prizes & Deadline: The Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development Program will administer the Dr. Ron and Linda Sholar 4-H Essay Contest.
Essays will be judged by a selection committee with separate cash prizes awarded to the winners. Cash prizes will be given by the Oklahoma 4-H Foundation. First place cash prize of $500, $300 for second place and $200 for third place.
Format and Contents
All essays should be no less than 850 words and no more than 1,000 words, typed, and double-spaced, 12-point font. Make certain to attach the essay entry form to the front of your essay, including signatures from a parent or guardian and your extension educator. The main selection criteria will be creativity and presentation of thought.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at (918) 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
