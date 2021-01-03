This year we held our annual Share the Fun talent show virtually. 4-H members submitted videos of their performances and we had those videos judged. Results were as follows:
Clover-bud (grades K-2)-Frink-Chambers-Piper Moore-received Rosette Ribbon.
Junior Dance Category (grades 3-7)-
Grand Champion-Mykie Haney, Frink-Chambers
Reserve Champion-Ella Beaver, Frink-Chambers
Blue Ribbons-Frink-Chambers-Aspen Kelley, Brylee Leibfried, Ella Beaver, Gracelinn Long, Leigha Moore, Mykie Haney, Ruby and Sara Kellogg; Clover Power-Mariska Shields and Shane Francies.
Junior Instrumental
Grand Champion-Aspen Kelley
Reserve Champion-Noah Few, Puterbaugh
Blue Ribbons-Frink-Chambers-Aspen Kelley, Marley Smith, Noah Cox; Puterbaugh-Noah Few.
Junior Theatre
Grand Champion and Blue Ribbons-Cooper Bryant, Waiton Hamilton, Austin Wilcox, William Milligan, Kaden Kay, and Zayden Travis-Frink-Chambers
Reserve Champion and Blue Ribbons-Lilly Kitchell, Caroline Calloway, Kennedy Earnhart, Marley Mitchell-Frink-Chambers.
Junior Vocal
Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Blake Byrum, Frink-Chambers
Reserve Champion and Blue Ribbon-Cara James, Frink-Chambers
Senior Dance (grades 8-12)
Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Shannon Francies, Clover Power
Reserve Champion and Blue Ribbons-Alexis Futischa and Jordyn Washington, Clover Power
Senior Instrumental
Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Taylor Kelley, MHS/Frink-Chambers
Senior Vocal-
Grand Champion-Murphy Peterson, Haileyville
Reserve Champion-Taylor Kelley, MHS/Frink-Chambers
Blue Ribbons-MCA-Addie Budzinsky and Emmy Johnson; McAAP-Hadley Mantooth, Slade Womack, Preslie Angeli, Rocky Rodgers; Haileyville-Murphy Peterson; and MHS/Frink-Chambers-Taylor Kelley.
Our Senior entries that will advance to the District Virtual Share the Fun are Shannon Francies in Senior Dance; Murphy Peterson in Senior Vocal and Taylor Kelley in Senior Instrumental and Senior Vocal. We are allowed to advance our top four Senior entries for the District Contest in any combination of those entries.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me atgreg.owen@okstate.edu.
